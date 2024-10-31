Demolition of former Carlton Manor building set to begin

The demolition of the property at 726 Rawling St., formerly Carlton Manor, is set to begin on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — The demolition of the property at 726 Rawling St., formerly Carlton Manor, will begin on Monday, Nov. 4, according to the Fayette County Commissioner’s office.

Filmore Construction, of Leesburg, will be doing the work.

A special meeting of the Land Bank group was called for 9:30 a.m Thursday and it was announced that the grant applied for through the Department of Development was approved. The Land Bank will receive the $500,000 money applied for to continue the work of demolishing the dilapidated properties on their list. The Rawling Street property is number one on the list.

The grant money is now encumbered through costs they will incur to demolish the properties on the grant application. Asbestos testing must be done on all the properties on the demolition list, per federal and state regulations.

The federal regulation states, “The Environmental Protection Agency’s National Emission Standard for Hazardous Air Pollutants requires an asbestos inspection before any demolition or renovation work. This applies regardless of when the building was constructed.”

The Ohio Administrative Code also requires asbestos inspections for demolition and renovation projects. These regulations are due to asbestos fibers that could be released into the air, which are a health risk to workers and building occupants.

The Land Bank voted Thursday to go ahead with the asbestos surveys on all of the properties on the original grant application with the expectation that they will already be completed for the next round of funding. In the meantime, the Land Bank will pay for the cost of the additional testing needed at an approximate cost of $26,000.

Filmore Construction signed a contract for demolition for the Rawling Street property at a cost of $189,777. The next properties on the demolition list and grant application request are 6647 Stafford Road and 10232 US Route 62 NE.

The rezoning of the Rawling Street property is already on the legislative list currently going through the Washington Court House City Council to rezone and split the lot into several lots for redevelopment.