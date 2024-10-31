Danville bridge project nearing completion

The Danville bridge project in Paint Township is nearing completion. Gail Allen | R-H photo

The Danville bridge in Paint Township, over Thompson Creek between Blue Road and Yatesville-Wissler Road, is almost complete, according to Fayette County Engineer Jason Little.

The existing bridge was built in 1964 and is being replaced with a new pre-stressed box beam bridge. Little said the cost of the bridge replacement is $611,627 and is partially paid for (50%) by OPWC funds. (Ohio Public Works Commission)

The OPWC program has one more year before it expires and will be voted on for renewal next year by Ohio citizens, according to Little.

The new bridge is scheduled to reopen by Dec. 1, 2024.