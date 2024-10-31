Community Calendar

The following local meetings and events are scheduled. Much of this calendar is courtesy of Fayette County Travel & Tourism:

Christmas Open House at Simply Home – Nov. 2

Join Simply Home in downtown Washington C.H. for their annual Christmas Open House. Shop ornaments, florals and textiles to warm your home for the holidays and scents to tantalize your senses all season long! The event will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The address is 106. W. Court St.

Washington Shrine Spaghetti Dinner – Nov. 2

Join the Washington Shrine Club for their semi-annual Spaghetti Dinner at the Mahan Building from 4-7:30 p.m. Meals are $10 per person.

Harvest Dinner – Nov. 5

Bloomingburg Methodist Church will be holding a drive thru harvest dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 3-7 p.m. at the Paint Township building across from Bloomingburg Methodist Church. The meal will consist of chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and desserts. The cost is $10. The event is sponsored by the Bloomingburg Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge.

Healthy Cooking Series – Nov. 6

Join the OSU Extension Office in partnering with First Presbyterian Church for The Healthy Holidays Cooking five class series. Learn how to make pies and noodles from scratch, healthier dressing options and what to make with all those fresh cranberries. Free to attend and open to the public. The event will run from 10 a.m.-12 p.m at First Presbyterian Church.

Christmas Open House at North Shore Home Decor and More – Nov. 8 and 9

Join North Shore Home Decor and More for their annual Christmas Open House! Santa will make an appearance on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cooking and Nutrition Classes – Nov. 8

Join the Fayette County Family YMCA for their upcoming Cooking and Nutrition Classes with OSU Fayette Extension. These classes are free and open to the public, so bring your friends and family for some delicious learning. The event will run from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Good Hope Lions Semi-Annual Pancake & Sausage Breakfast – Nov. 9

This event will take place at the Wayne Township Hall in Good Hope, and will run from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Second Chance Dinner of Hope – Nov. 16

Second Chance Center of Hope invites you to attend their annual Dinner of Hope. Silent Auction, testimonials, food, fellowship and more! The event will run from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $25, kids aged 4-10 are $15 and kids 3 and under are free. The event will take place at the Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm St.

Card Show at Destination Outlets – Nov. 16

With 80 tables showcasing Ohio’s best dealers, you won’t want to miss this Free family-friendly event at Destination Outlets. Meet MLB stars Jeff Shaw and Travis Shaw from 12-2 p.m. for autographs and a meet-and-greet. Exciting Giveaways Every Hour. Win $50 in show dollars, exclusive memorabilia, and local card show gift cards. The event will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

First Baptist Church 50th Anniversary – Nov. 17

First Baptist Church of Washington C.H. invites everyone to join them as they celebrate 50 years in their current sanctuary. The church was founded in 1840 and the current sanctuary was built in 1974. They especially hope to see anyone who attended in 1974 as they celebrate a Jubilee year. The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. at 301 E. East St.

James Kiger book signing – Nov. 22

Local author James A. Kiger will be holding a book signing on Friday, Nov. 22 at the Crown Room from 7 to 9 p.m. for his third and newest book called “Something Fishy.” The story is about a court drama.

Free Santa Photos at Destination Outlets – Nov. 24

Make it a magical memory this holiday season. Bring your family, friends, and little ones to meet Santa and capture the magic with free photos at Destination Outlets. The event will take place at Suite 8305 from 12-4 p.m. Whether it’s a heartwarming family portrait or a silly snap with Santa, don’t miss out on this festive opportunity. Come for the photos, stay for the shopping.

Thanksgiving Buffet – Nov. 28

Thanksgiving Buffet from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Leave the planning, cooking and the clean-up to your friends at Deer Creek. Enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving buffet prepared by their chef with holiday favorites such as pineapple and citrus glazed ham, smoked turkey, and green bean casserole. The cost is $34.95 for adults, $15.95 for children aged 3-10, and children 2 and under are free with a paying adult. There is a 10% discount for seniors and active duty military. Reservations are required. Call today – 740-869-6311.

16th-annual Turkey Trot – Nov. 28

Justify the pie and get your workout in before you gobble. Join the Fayette County Family YMCA on Thanksgiving morning for their 16th-annual Turkey Trot Family Fun Run. This event is open to the public. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. Cost is $10 and you must register by Nov. 11 order to receive a t-shirt. The event will begin at 9 a.m., prizes will begin at 10 a.m., the best costume will win a prize!

Free Santa Photos at Destination Outlets – Nov. 30

Make it a magical memory this holiday season. Bring your family, friends, and little ones to meet Santa and capture the magic with free photos at Destination Outlets. The event will take place at Suite 8305 from 12-4 p.m. Whether it’s a heartwarming family portrait or a silly snap with Santa, don’t miss out on this festive opportunity. Come for the photos, stay for the shopping!

WCH Historic Christmas Home Tour – Nov. 30

Mark your calendars for the WCH Historical Christmas Home Tour. This is a ticketed event and a self-guided tour of historical homes in Washington Court House. More details to come.