Alzheimer Assoc. to host Nov. program in WCH

The Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter is hosting several in-person programs in November. These free programs include:

The Empowered Caregiver: Communicating Effectively

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 3 p.m.

St. Catherine’s Manor, 250 Glenn Ave., Washington Court House

Please call 800-272-3900 to register

As people living with dementia progress in their journey and lose the ability to use words, caregivers can discover new ways to communicate effectively in any stage of the disease. Learn how dementia affects communication, how person-centered approaches can improve communication and much more.

“Educational programs allow families facing Alzheimer’s to understand the disease and prepare for the toll it might take on their loved ones,” said Pam Myers, senior director, programs for the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio and Northwest Ohio Chapters. “We are here to offer free support and resources to everyone who needs it, wherever they are in their journey with Alzheimer’s and dementia.”

Educational programs and support groups are held across Central Ohio each month. Visit alz.org/CRF to explore additional education programs online and in your area.

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s dementia, including 236,200 in Ohio. A total of 414,000 Ohio caregivers provide 624 million hours of unpaid care each year, valued at more than $11.4 billion. To learn more about Alzheimer’s or other dementia and to access free support and resources, visit alz.org/centralohio or call the Central Ohio Chapter at 614-457-6003.