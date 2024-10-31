All-FAC football honorees announced

On Thursday, Oct. 31, the 2024 All-Frontier Athletic Conference football honorees were announced.

FAC Player of the Year: Nolan Johnson, Jackson High School

First Team All FAC: Representing Jackson High School – Bodhi Wolford, Ryan Seimetz, Jacob Allen, Tucker Williams, Ryan Taylor, and Bryce Dulaney. Representing Miami Trace High School – Trey Robinette, Cooper Enochs, Brady Sheets, Adam Guthrie, Julian Baker, and Jayden Jones. Representing Washington High School – Aden Osborne, Matthew Colflesh, Miguel Utrera, and Isaac Hood. Representing Hillsboro High School – Jamar Young and Zack Brown. Representing Chillicothe High School – Cartae Ligon, Truitt McGlone, and Nate Scissum. Representing McClain High School – Conner Frazier and Riley Cummins.

Honorable Mention: Representing Jackson High School – Colson Oyer. Representing Miami Trace High School – Gaige Stuckey. Representing Washington High School – Jackson Keaton. Representing Hillsboro High School – Collin Swackhamer, Jeven Hochstuhl, and Mason Dumpert. Representing Chillicothe High School – Jett McAllister and Juan Miller. Representing McClain High School – Owen Sykes.