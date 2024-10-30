Rotary Club donates to Operation Christmas Child

Kathy Schriver, (front center) Fayette County coordinator with Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child, and Pastor Tony Garren, of Fayette Bible Church on Dayton Avenue (front right), accepted a check for $300 from Rotary president Laura Jones (front left), along with other Rotarians who were in attendance at the meeting. Gail Allen | R-H photo

The Washington Court House Rotary Club met Tuesday at the Crown Room and donated a check for $300 to the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child.

Kathy Schriver has been the Fayette County coordinator with Samaritan’s Purse for several years and accepted the check from Rotary members. Pastor Tony Garren from Fayette Bible Church was there to represent the collection outlet in Fayette County for the distribution effort of the packed shoeboxes.

Schriver thanked the Rotary Club “for their generous donation and support of the effort to bring some happiness to needy children across the world.”

The Operation Christmas Child effort is supported locally by many churches and entities in Fayette County. Shoeboxes are filled with a variety of goodies for needy children overseas.

Washington Fire Chief Tim Downing said his wife, Kate Downing, is working with the children at Belle Aire school to pack some shoeboxes. WCH Grace Methodist Church usually fills approximately 300 shoeboxes. Other churches and individuals in Fayette County also contribute.

The Fayette Bible Church is the shoebox donation drop-off location and will have a packing party for their boxes on Nov. 14. The shipping cost is $10 per box, so donations are always welcome to offset the cost of providing this needed service to children.

Samaritan’s Purse sends these shoeboxes around the world to needy children with the message that God loves them. It is a way to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way. Since 1993, more than 220 million children have received these gifts from all over the country. This project delivers joy to kids in more than 170 countries, according to its website.