Land Bank meets to discuss properties

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — The Fayette County Land Bank met on Monday to discuss property updates and foreclosures in progress.

The minutes of the last meeting and treasurer’s reports were approved. There has been no word yet regarding the demolition grant applied for by the commissioners’ office for dilapidated properties in the Land Bank’s name.

The property at 619 Broadway St. has recently been acquired and titled in the Land Bank’s name. The structure on that land is set for demolition.

An agreement was signed for asbestos surveys on 18 properties on the demolition grant application, which are being done by Ramboll Consulting, and the agreement was signed to begin the demolition of 726 Rawling St. by Filmore Construction for $238,500. No demolition start date was mentioned at this meeting.

Nathan Zukowitz, of P.M.Title, gave an update on the foreclosure process on 12 properties. A motion for judgment on two properties, 233 Henkle St. and 525 Delaware St., was submitted to the court for sheriff’s sale. Title exams were completed on nine properties and additional title searches have been ordered for other properties going through the Land Bank process.

A list of 36 properties with delinquent taxes ranging from $283.73 to $32,683.03 was distributed from the treasurer’s records — properties owned by 22 different people or entities to begin the foreclosure process.

The rezoning of the lot at 726 Rawling St. was discussed and city manager Joe Denen reported that legislation was brought before city council at their last meeting.

The vacant land at 831 Flint Drive currently has delinquent taxes in the approximate amount of $3,537.92. The Harperree’s have three acres of land adjacent to 831 Flint and have expressed an interest in purchasing that lot.

The next meeting of the Land Bank is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m.