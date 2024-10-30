Commissioners discuss airport, courthouse, SR 435 improvements

Judge David Bender has suggested to the Fayette County Commissioners an improvement for the alleyway from Court Street to Market Street. He wants to move the dumpster, level and pave the area directly behind the current dumpster space to make a handicap parking space for the wheelchair bound clerk’s office employee to open the alleyway for through traffic to Market Street. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office cruiser parks to the left of the dumpster, in front of the generators, and the prosecutor’s office is on the right of the parked van. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — The Fayette County Commissioners met on Monday with a variety of items on their agenda.

The first item, held at the Pentzer Room, was the presentation by planners working with Jamie Gentry’s economic group to improve the State Route 435/State Route 35 area near the outlet mall. The motivation was to have safe pedestrian crossings from the truck stop to shopping and eateries on the mall side of State Route 435. The planners found a lack of infrastructure for pedestrians in that area and showed slides with ideas for addressing safety issues.

Their strategy is to clean up curb cuts, at Allen Road for example, add a traffic light at West Lancaster Road and State Route 435, establish sidewalks for safe walking, organize vehicular access, and streetscape improvements with trees on Factory Shops Boulevard. Lighting and signage will be included for safe access.

Due to the influx of visitors to the Fayette County/Jeffersonville area, and the Honda/LG Battery workers, these suggestions were made to improve their experience for shopping, eating, and walking, since many trucks will be coming through the area and parking at the truck stops there near I-71. Gentry said that the Village of Octa and Jefferson Township will both benefit by these improvements.

Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge David Bender brought a concern to the commissioners during the meeting, back at their office, regarding a handicap parking space. Bender explained that the alleyway entrance from Court Street going towards the county prosecutor’s office on Market Street is currently blocked off for the parking of a van belonging to the wheelchair bound court employee in the clerk’s office.

Bender said it is difficult for trucks to navigate that alley and turn to the only exit which leads to Fayette Street going past the bank parking lot. The court deputy parks his cruiser next to the generators, however, there is one additional space that could be utilized but would need some slight parking construction.

There is a small dumpster to the right of the cruiser parking space that, if leveled off and the dumpster relocated, could give the handicap van a separate space for easy access to the court building. Then the alleyway would be opened for a driving exit onto Market Street, making it easier for truck deliveries and other court traffic using that alley, according to Bender.

This proposed change would also be beneficial in 2025 when the elevator construction crew begins the replacement of the current elevator for safety reasons. Vehicle traffic in that area would be increased during the courthouse improvement. The commissioners will be considering this proposal soon.

In another matter, the commissioners approved a request by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office authorizing the sale of some surplus items.

The airport was discussed by Bruce Brandstetter, of Brandstetter Carroll Inc. — architects and engineers who are involved in several improvements to the Fayette County Airport.

The AWOS replacement and relocation project was re-advertised, a pre-bid meeting was held, and new bids will be opened at the commissioners’ office on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. New plans were submitted to the FAA and approval was received in early September. This project will be paid for by the FAA. AWOS is the Airport Weather Operating System used by pilots and other people for weather alerts.

Brandstetter reported that the Parallel Taxiway Phase 2 Construction project has been completed. The original cost was $3,235,025.23 and he reported the project was $39,658.77 under budget, saving money. The pavement inspection will be completed by Kimley-Horn, engineering consultants.

The FAA encouraged a video inspection of any pipes under the runway, and drainage improvements at the northeast end of the runway to help support more funding, according to Brandstetter.