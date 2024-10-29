Young inventors present at WCHCS board meeting

Remington Butcher presents his Plast-A-Block invention to the WCHCS school board during the meeting on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024 Courtesy of Trevor Patton/WCHCS Alexandra Weller presents her Groovin Moovin Basket invention to the WCHCS school board during the meeting on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — At the Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday evening, two student inventors gave presentations to the board to explain their inventions and their purposes.

Remington Butcher and Alexandra Weller, fifth grade students at Belle Aire Intermediate School, each took time to discuss their inventions.

Butcher presented first, explaining his Plast-A-Block invention. The Plast-A-Block is meant to serve the purpose of a cinder block, except the Plast-A-Block would be made out of recycled plastic instead of concrete.

“This entire project came up from one day when I was researching and found a picture of something called the Great Pacific Garbage Patch,” said Butcher. “There is a giant patch of garbage out in the Atlantic Ocean that is harming all kinds of marine life, so I thought about what we could do to try and fix that. Currently, we have 43 U.S. states having a concrete shortage, which is where my invention could come in handy.”

Weller presented next, discussing her Groovin Moovin Basket. This invention is a laundry basket on wheels with a handle, meant for use by those that are disabled or have back problems.

“My great aunt was born with spinal bifida, and she has been in a wheelchair or crutches her whole life,” Weller said. “It’s been hard for her to take her laundry basket to the laundry room. The problem is that laundry baskets are too big, bulky and heavy for some people to carry. My invention solves this problem by adding wheels, a handle, and a remote control so that you can drive your basket to the laundry room. My invention impacts people who are in a wheelchair, have an injury, are not strong enough to carry the basket or really anyone who does laundry.”

Wanda Carter, gifted teacher at Belle-Aire, announced that these students will be going to Dearborn, Mich. the first week of June for the U.S. National Invention Convention.

“This will be a three or four-day event,” said Carter. “They get to tour the Henry Ford Museum. Shark Tank will be there, so they could get to talk to the investors from Shark Tank. It’s been very exciting, we did an awesome job representing the Blue Lions at the state competition.”

Also at the meeting, Belle Aire Principal Brian Cartwright gave a presentation.

According to Cartwright, 95% of students and families attended orientation this year. The first home football game was family fun night, and it was estimated that 300 to 400 people showed up. He then talked about the various clubs at Belle Aire. These include Inspiration Academy, Robotics Club, Choir Club and Caring, Artistic, Kind and Enthusiastic (CAKE) Club.

Angie Haithcock, assistant principal at Belle Aire, spoke next about upcoming events. These include Literacy Night coming in February, PTO skating party and movie night in June.

“Our library was so gracious to take some money they earned from our Santa workshop to purchase us a blow-up screen for movie night that we can use indoors or outdoors,” said Haithcock. “We will also use it for incentive parties and things like that as well.”

Sara New, counselor at Belle Aire, spoke next and thanked the board for allowing the addition of a second counselor at the building.

Tyler Colburn was hired as a school counselor at Belle Aire prior to the beginning of the 2024-25 school year.

“This has been amazing. It’s given us the ability to meet with students the day they need our help. The last three years, there were a lot of days where it was the second or third day before I could get to the kids unless it was an emergency situation. We are able to run more small groups at lunch now, where we talk about anxiety, social skills and emotional regulation. Our male students benefit from the exposure and guidance of a healthy male role model, and they absolutely love it.”

Kelsie Murphy, cross-categorical teacher at Belle Aire, spoke about the benefits of the AeroGlider, a new piece of playground equipment at the school.

“This has been great for my kids with special needs and the general education students to bring inclusivity to that. We made a list of rules when we got this piece of equipment that all of the students are to follow, and they really do a good job of respecting them. This piece of equipment increases the activities that my students can participate. Before this, they just had one piece of equipment, and my students in wheelchairs could wheel around the playground.

“The AeroGlider brings a whole lot of fun and it’s so much more inclusive. We have students that line up at the door to see who gets to push my kids in wheelchairs to the AeroGlider first. They know my kids’ names and they want to play with them. The inclusion is so high. It’s teaching students more responsibility, taking care of equipment and how wheelchairs work.”

The next WCHCS Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. in the district office.