Wightman, Putney represent Blue Lions at Regionals

Washington High School’s Avery Wightman on the course at the Division II Regional cross country tournament at Pickerington North High School Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Photos by Caleb Brannigan Washington Blue Lion Wyatt Putney competes in the Division II Regional cross country meet at Pickerington North High School Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

PICKERINGTON — Two members of the Washington High School cross country team competed in the Division II Regional meet held at Pickerington North High School Saturday, Oct. 26.

Junior Avery Wightman placed 103rd out of a field of 163 runners with a time of 18:08.95.

Teammate, sophomore Wyatt Putney, was 107th in 18:20.08

“I’m very pleased how we finished our season,” Washington head coach Alan Grigsby said. “Avery is the first Blue Lion male cross country runner since 2001 that is a two-time Regional qualifier.

“Wyatt was able as a sophomore to run at Regionals and get some experience for next season,” Grigsby said. “Wyatt really worked very hard chasing his teammate most of the season to qualify for Regionals.

“Getting two runners in the same year moving on to the Regional level is a huge success and a step in the right direction,” Grigsby said.

“Next year we have two goals which are to get our team to the Regional level for the first time since 2000 and to move along someone to the State level which hasn’t happened since 2001,” Grigsby said.

“We accomplished so much this season and our kids should be happy about that,” Grigsby said. “We will have a great offseason and start training for next year.”

Hillsboro’s Corbin Winkle, a senior, qualified to State with a time of 16:15.47. He placed 17th.

Also for Hillsboro, Rason Brunck was 85th in 17:43.61; Chris Sowders was 131st in 18:59.55; Cooper Swope placed 153rd in 21:07.84; Jayden Wells was 158th in 22:06.30 and Trenton Gulley was 161st in 22:26.64.