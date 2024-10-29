Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Sept. 30 – 732 Yeoman St.

FD was requested for assistance to shut down a busted sprinkler pipe. FD turned off the risers and the incoming water supply to stop the leak. FD checked both buildings and flooding was also found in the rear of Harbor Freight. FD cleared the scene.

Sept. 30 – Bloomingburg New Holland Road

FD was dispatched to a large tree in the roadway. While responding, E-135 drove up on a tow vehicle accident with injuries. FD requested EMS and law enforcement to respond to the scene. E-135 became committed to the code 4 and requested call back to cover the call. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office later advised the deputy on scene reported the FD could cancel their response.

Sept. 30 – Lewis St.

While responding to another incident, FD arrived on scene of a code 4 that was in the process of being reported to 911. FD notified dispatch of a code 4 and requested an all call for multiple runs. FD blocked the roadway and checked the scene for hazards. FD checked the vehicles and began patient assessment until EMS arrived on scene. FD remained on scene until all vehicles were removed. FD returned to the station.

Sept. 29 – 547 Clinton Ave.

FD responded to a tree down on powerlines. On arrival, FD requested AES to the scene. FD advised the occupant to turn off the main breaker to prevent any damage and cleared the scene.

Sept. 29 – 1123 Clemson Plz.

Received station tone from Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for a reported working structure fire with flames and smoke showing. Upon arrival FD found moderate smoke coming from the open front door of the structure and light smoke from the eves. Police on scene advised neighbors believed there was still someone inside. FD personnel conducted a search and fire attack, no occupants were found, and the fire was extinguished. FD evacuated the 3 remaining apartments in the building. FD made access to the attic from a second apartment to check for extension. The structure was ventilated and overhauled for any hot spots. A 4-foot by 6-foot hole was made in the kitchen area to clear any burnt insulation. A second and third search was conducted by FD for any occupants which were both negative. FD investigation determined the fire originated at, near or around the right rear burner of the stove and the cause is currently undetermined.

Sept. 29 – 1174 Campbell St.

FD responded to the report of heavy smoke. On arrival, FD made contact with the caller who advised the fire was an illegal burn. FD made contact with the occupant and advised of the burn laws. The occupant extinguished the fire and FD cleared the scene.

Sept. 28 – 1809 Columbus Ave. 220

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a commercial fire alarm – zone 2. FD did not find any visible smoke or fire and was informed by staff the alarm originated in room 220 at the time of arrival. FD spoke with the occupant who stated he was smoking at the time of the alarm. FD advised the occupant that the facility was non-smoking/non-vaping.