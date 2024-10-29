MT’s Alli Knecht exceeds expectations at Regional meet

Miami Trace cross country head coach Jeff Smallwood (left) with Alli Knecht and assistant coach Caleb Brannigan at the Regional tournament Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 in Pickerington. Courtesy photo Miami Trace freshman Alli Knecht at the Division II Regional meet at Pickerington North High School Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Knecht placed 37th out of 149 runners with a personal best time of 20:25.82. Photo by Caleb Brannigan

PICKERINGTON — Miami Trace freshman Alli Knecht made her Regional cross country tournament debut Saturday, Oct. 26 at Pickerington North High School.

Knecht told the Record-Herald last week that she was hoping to place in the top 50.

Knecht exceeded her expectations by finishing 37th in a field of 149 with a new personal best time of 20:25.82.

Miami Trace head coach Jeff Smallwood made his way along the course during the race, watching the start, then seeing Knecht at the one and two-mile marks, as well as 2.5 miles into the race and the finish.

“She exceeded all of my expectations for that race,” Smallwood said. “We gave her a workout during the week where she could possibly run a 20:10. That was without any breaks that we ran on the track.

“For her to come in with a 20:25, she cut 29 seconds off (the previous week’s run at Districts, which was Knecht’s personal best at that time),” Smallwood said. “(Pickerington) was not necessarily a fast course, either.

“We told her to come out fast,” Smallwood said. “We gave her the Maranzana girl (Gabby) from Chillicothe, because I knew she was going to qualify (to State).” Maranzana ran a 19:23.54 to place 13th and advance to State.

“We wanted Alli to stay within range of (Maranzana) and she did her absolute best,” Smallwood said. “At the mile, Alli was 29th; at the two-mile (mark) she was 34th. When she saw me at the (2.5-mile mark) she was 39th. So, she (passed) a couple in the last .6 miles to place 37th.

“Our goal was the 50 to 60 range, which is incredible for a freshman,” Smallwood said. “She was on the doorstep of qualifying (to State). It took a (time of) 19:58.

“I think she’s very capable (of running a time that would make it to State) next year,” Smallwood said.

“For our season, it’s probably one of the most successful we’ve had for the girls cross country program in Miami Trace history, I would say,” Smallwood said.

The team won its first league championship since 1988 with a Frontier Athletic Conference victory at Hillsboro a couple of weeks ago.

“I really felt as a team we were going to make Regionals and we fell one spot short,” Smallwood said. “We were 14th last year and we were eighth this year and the top seven qualified (to Regionals).

“If everything goes well and everyone stays healthy, I would say that we should (qualify to Regionals) next year,” Smallwood said. “We’ll have our top seven or eight runners back. We’re trending in the right direction.”