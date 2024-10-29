Luciano Acosta, Yamin Asad, Roman Celentano help Cincinnati hold off NYCFC 1-0 in playoff opener

FC Cincinnati defender Chidozie Awaziem, left, and New York City FC midfielder Santiago Rodríguez, right, fight for the ball during the first half of a first-round soccer match of the MLS Cup playoffs, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luciano Acosta picked up an assist on Yamin Asad’s first career postseason goal and Roman Celentano made it stand up as FC Cincinnati beat New York City FC 1-0 on Monday in the opener of a best-of-three first-round series for the MLS Cup.

Asad ended a scoreless match in the 51st minute when he took a pass from Acosta and sent a header into the net to give Eastern Conference No. 3 seed Cincinnati the lead in the match and the series — which shifts to Citi Field in New York on Saturday.

It was the first postseason goal for Asad in his third career playoff appearance. Acosta notched his third assist in his 10th postseason match.

Celantano totaled two saves in goal for Cincinnati on the way to his third career clean sheet. He had two shutouts in four playoff starts last season. Celantano has allowed just six goals in seven career playoff starts.

Matt Freese saved five shots in his first postseason start for sixth-seed NYCFC. Freese’s only other postseason appearance came in 2021 while playing for the Philadelphia Union when he filled in for starter Andre Blake — out with COVID-19 — in a 2-1 loss to his current club.

Both keepers had one save in a scoreless first half between two clubs that had never met in the postseason.

NYCFC will be without defender Tayvon Gray, who was hit with a red card for a foul on Acosta in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Cincinnati beat NYCFC 1-0 at home in March on a goal by Acosta and lost 3-2 on the road early this month. Acosta tied for the league lead with 19 assists during the regular season and added a team-high 14 goals. His 33 goal contributions in a single season set a club record.

Cincinnati and Inter Miami both finished with 11 road victories this season to tie for the league record in a single campaign.