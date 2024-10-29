Early voting ends on Sunday, Nov. 3

Voters in Fayette County have just a few more opportunities for early voting in the general election as it runs through Sunday, Nov. 3.

This option offers residents the flexibility to cast their ballots ahead of the election, allowing them to avoid long lines and unexpected circumstances (think transportation issues, sick children, work emergencies, bad weather) that may keep them from the polls on Election Day.

As of Tuesday morning, according to the Fayette County Board of Elections website, 4,412 voters have cast their ballots early.

– 1,314 votes have come by mail.

– 2,966 have taken place in office.

– 101 votes were cast via nursing home.

– 17 votes have come from from UOCAVA e-mail.

– 6 votes have come from from UOCAVA mail.

– 6 votes were hand carried.

– 2 votes were received via accessible ballot.

Of the 4,412 cast ballots, 2,227 were cast by nonpartisan registered voters, 1,779 were cast by Republican registered voters and 406 were cast by Democrat registered voters.

Remaining opportunities to vote early

Early voting for Fayette County residents takes place at the Fayette County Board of Elections, 135 S. Main St., Washington Court House, during the following times:

Wednesday, Oct. 30–Friday, Nov. 1: 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: 8a.m.-4 p.m.

8a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3: 1-5 p.m.

As of April 2023, Ohioans are required to show photo I.D. to vote.

Acceptable forms of identification include:

Ohio driver’s license or State of Ohio ID card

Interim I.D. form issued by the Ohio BMV (this is the document you receive when you get or renew your I.D. until you receive your new I.D. in the mail)

U.S. passport or U.S. passport card

U.S. military I.D. card

Ohio National Guard I.D. card

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs I.D. card

Did you recently move within Fayette County and updated your voter registration but still need to update your I.D.? An unexpired Ohio driver’s license, state I.D. card, or interim I.D. form with your previous address can be used as a valid I.D. if your current address is listed in the poll book.

Don’t have an I.D.? If you don’t show a photo I.D. at the polling place, you can still vote by using a provisional ballot, which is used if there’s a question about whether you can vote. A provisional ballot is the same as a regular ballot content-wise, but according to the Ohio Secretary of State, “it is cast ‘provisionally’ until election officials can verify the voter’s eligibility to vote in the particular precinct at that election.”

If you cast a provisional ballot and still need to provide a photo I.D., you must visit the Fayette County Board of Elections in person to provide that I.D. within four days after Election Day.

You will also cast a provisional ballot if you’ve moved within Ohio and updated your voter registration after the deadline or if your name appears in that precinct’s poll list as having already requested an absentee ballot.

Absentee ballot information

Voting by absentee ballot is another way to vote early. It’s convenient, too; you can vote from your house, giving you time to research any candidates or issues you may be unsure of.

Absentee ballots needed to be requested by Tuesday, Oct. 29.

If you have an absentee ballot and return it by mail, it must be postmarked no later than Nov. 4 – the day before Election Day – and received by the Fayette County Board of Elections no later than four days after the election.

If you return your ballot in person, you – or a relative – must drop it off at the Fayette County Board of Elections no later than 7:30 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 5).