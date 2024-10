The Laytart residence on Washington Avenue at Elm Street is all decked out with ghouls and goblins ready for the kids’ experience Thursday night. Gail Allen | R-H photos The house at 421 E. Court St. is decked out with a casket and skeleton, two 12-foot Skelly’s and other decorations inviting visitors to Halloween night. Each year, the Crooks’ residence on Briar Avenue gets bigger and bigger with haunting displays, lights, flame-works, a hearse and horse, and other animatronic goblins to greet the many who visit there on Halloween night.

As Halloween week is upon us and the kids are getting ready for Trick or Treat, there are three houses with elaborate decorations inviting kids to experience the adventure and scares of the night. Washington Court House Trick or Treat will be Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.