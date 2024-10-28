WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 28

Laura L. Mayfield, 43, 3655 US 22 SE, obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).

Oct. 27

Cody D. McKinney, 19, Morrow, failure to comply (first-degree misdemeanor), underage possession of alcohol, red light violation, speed.

Cindy M. Butterbaugh, 42, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Luis G. Lopez, 22, Bloomingburg, failure to dim, OVI, OVI per se, no operator’s license.

Ricky O. Ramirez, 54, 54 Dunbar Court, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Oct. 26

Whitney S. Lett, 34, 527 Leesburg Ave., speed, driving under suspension, Highland County warrant – failure to appear.

Carla Thompson, 57, Greenfield, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Morales Juan A. Hernandez, 25, 812 Delaware St. Apt. 15, no operator’s license.

Oct. 25

Christopher A. Hood, 34, Greenfield, speed, tinted plate cover.

Benjamin A. McHenry, 29, 1006 S. Fayette St., speed.

Patrick A.T. Hawkins, 25, 3498 US 22 SE Apt. 7A, speed.

Kameron B. Kearns, 25, 119 N. Hinde St., speed.

Ashley D. Shepherd, 38, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Juvenile, 14, Washington C.H., disorderly.

Michael J. Harlan, 38, Middletown, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Aldaray S. Sinclair, 43, Bridgeport, Connecticut, aggravated menacing (first-degree misdemeanor).

Oct. 24

Roxanna R. Mann, 56, 623 E. Paint St., speed.

Oct. 23

Isaiah T. Newman, 35, 723 E. Paint St., rape (first-degree felony).