SATH to hold 22nd-annual Turkey Bingo

SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped) will be hosting its 22nd-annual Turkey Bingo on Saturday, Nov. 23, according to a news release.

“Thanksgiving is just around the corner and we have the event for your holiday,” the release states. “Come play Bingo with us and win a turkey or maybe even Thanksgiving Dinner.”

Bingo will begin at 6 p.m. at the Hillsboro Elementary gymnasium. During the night, 25 turkeys will be given away. The evening’s event will end with a game of coverall in which the winner gets a complete Thanksgiving dinner. The cost will be a donation of 25 cents per card per game. Door prizes will be given out during the evening. During each intermission there will be a Cake Walk.

Prior to bingo, at 5 p.m. there will be a soup supper to kick off the evening.

“So come early and enjoy some homemade chili, chicken and noodle & cornbread, hot dogs and lots of delicious desserts,” the release states. “Bring the whole family and come join us for a fun filled evening of BINGO while helping to support some special kids at KAMP Dovetail.”

For more information, contact Linda Allen at (937) 366-6657.