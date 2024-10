One person was airlifted by medical helicopter and transported to Miami Valley Hospital Monday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2024, following a one-vehicle accident on State Route 38. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck was traveling from Bloomingburg on SR 38 when it ran off the roadway and overturned. The FCSO, Fayette County EMS, and Washington Fire Department responded to the scene.

Gail Allen | R-H photos