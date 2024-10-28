Drug Take Back event held Saturday

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office held its semi-annual Drug Take Back event at the Kroger parking lot in Washington Court House on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Expired, unwanted, old used medicine containers of all kinds were collected by deputies Brian Crooks (center) and Michael Payton (right), and assisted by Kroger Pharmacy intern Allison Heng (left). Old medications are disposed of legally, and if you missed the collection date, a drug disposal bin is located at the sheriff’s office for drop-offs.

Gail Allen | R-H photo