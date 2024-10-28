Community Calendar

The following local meetings and events are scheduled. Much of this calendar is courtesy of Fayette County Travel & Tourism:

Fairview Cemetery Cleanup – Oct. 29

Jefferson Township Trustees have announced that all grave decorations must be removed from Fairview Cemetery prior to Oct. 29. There will be a dumpster available to dispose of decorations from Oct. 25-28. There should be no rocks around the monument, no glass and no shepherd hooks. All decorations remaining after that date will be removed by Jefferson Township personnel.

Trunk or Treat – Oct. 29

Trunk or Treat at the Fayette County Family YMCA. The event will run from 6-8 p.m.

Healthy Cooking Series – Oct. 30

Join the OSU Extension Office in partnering with First Presbyterian Church for The Healthy Holidays Cooking five class series! Learn how to make pies and noodles from scratch, healthier dressing options and what to make with all those fresh cranberries. Free to attend and open to the public. The event will run from 10 a.m.-12 p.m at First Presbyterian Church.

MT Elementary LPDC Meeting – Oct. 30

The Miami Trace Local School District Elementary Local Professional Development Committee (LPDC) will meet in the first-floor conference room at Miami Trace Elementary School at 4:05 p.m. Guests are welcome.

WCH Trick or Treat – Oct. 31

Join Washington C.H. for Trick or Treat night from 6-8 p.m.

Beggars Night in Jeffersonville – Oct. 31

Join Jeffersonville for Trick or Treat night from 6-8 p.m.

Beggars Night in Milledgeville – Oct. 31

The Village of Milledgeville will observe Beggars Night on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Christmas Open House at Simply Home – Nov. 1 and 2

Join Simply Home in downtown Washington C.H. for their annual Christmas Open House! Shop ornaments, florals and textiles to warm your home for the holidays and scents to tantalize your senses all season long! The event will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. The address is 106. W. Court St.

Vendor Bazaar at Court House Manor – Nov. 1

Court House Manor Vendor Bazaar is back! Find those special gifts for the holiday season! A vendor table is $15 and the event will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Washington Shrine Spaghetti Dinner – Nov. 2

Join the Washington Shrine Club for their semi-annual Spaghetti Dinner at the Mahan Building from 4-7:30 p.m. Meals are $10 per person.

Harvest Dinner – Nov. 5

Bloomingburg Methodist Church will be holding a drive thru harvest dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 3-7 p.m. at the Paint Township building across from Bloomingburg Methodist Church. The meal will consist of chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and desserts. The cost is $10. The event is sponsored by the Bloomingburg Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge.

Healthy Cooking Series – Nov. 6

Christmas Open House at North Shore Home Decor and More – Nov. 8 and 9

Join North Shore Home Decor and More for their annual Christmas Open House! Santa will make an appearance on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cooking and Nutrition Classes – Nov. 8

Join the Fayette County Family YMCA for their upcoming Cooking and Nutrition Classes with OSU Fayette Extension! These classes are free and open to the public, so bring your friends and family for some delicious learning. The event will run from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Good Hope Lions Semi-Annual Pancake & Sausage Breakfast – Nov. 9

This event will take place at the Wayne Township Hall in Good Hope, and will run from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Craft Fair at St. Catherine’s – Nov. 15

Join St. Catherine’s Manor for a Craft Fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendor tables are $15 and a taco salad lunch will be available for $6.

Show of the Season – Nov. 16

Find one of the largest craft shows in Southwest Ohio in Washington C.H., where select crafters gather from across the state to sell their handmade wares. The event will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Fayette County Fairgrounds inside the Mahan Buidling.

Second Chance Dinner of Hope – Nov. 16

Second Chance Center of Hope invites you to attend their annual Dinner of Hope. Silent Auction, testimonials, food, fellowship and more! The event will run from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $25, kids aged 4-10 are $15 and kids 3 and under are free. The event will take place at the Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm St.

Card Show at Destination Outlets – Nov. 16

With 80 tables showcasing Ohio’s best dealers, you won’t want to miss this Free family-friendly event at Destination Outlets. Meet MLB stars Jeff Shaw and Travis Shaw from 12-2 p.m. for autographs and a meet-and-greet. Exciting Giveaways Every Hour! Win $50 in show dollars, exclusive memorabilia, and local card show gift cards! The event will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

First Baptist Church 50th Anniversary – Nov. 17

First Baptist Church of Washington C.H. invites everyone to join us as we celebrate 50 years in our current sanctuary. The church was founded in 1840 and the current sanctuary was built in 1974. We especially hope to see anyone who attended in 1974 as we celebrate a Jubilee year! The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. at 301 E. East St.

Free Santa Photos at Destination Outlets – Nov. 24

Make it a magical memory this holiday season! Bring your family, friends, and little ones to meet Santa and capture the magic with free photos at Destination Outlets. The event will take place at Suite 8305 from 12-4 p.m. Whether it’s a heartwarming family portrait or a silly snap with Santa, don’t miss out on this festive opportunity. Come for the photos, stay for the shopping!

Thanksgiving Buffet – Nov. 28

Thanksgiving Buffet from 11:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Leave the planning, cooking and the clean-up to your friends at Deer Creek! Enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving Buffet prepared by their Chef with holiday favorites such as pineapple and citrus glazed ham, smoked Turkey, and green bean casserole. The cost is $34.95 for adults, $15.95 for children aged 3-10, and children 2 and under are free with a paying adult. There is a 10% discount for seniors and active duty military. Reservations are Required! Call today – 740-869-6311.

16th Annual Turkey Trot – Nov. 28

Justify the pie and get your workout in before you gobble! Join the Fayette County Family YMCA on Thanksgiving morning for their 16th annual Turkey Trot Family Fun Run. This event is open to the public. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. Cost is $10 and you must register by Nov. 11 order to receive a t-shirt. The event will begin at 9 a.m., prizes will begin at 10 a.m., the best costume will win a prize!

Free Santa Photos at Destination Outlets – Nov. 30

WCH Historic Christmas Home Tour – Nov. 30

Mark your calendars for the WCH Historical Christmas Home Tour! This is a ticketed event and a self-guided tour of historical homes in Washington Court House. More details to come!