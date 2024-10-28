Adena Health family medicine clinics in WCH will merge Nov. 4

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Adena Health’s two family medicine clinics in Washington Court House will merge Nov. 4, to create a new home for comprehensive family care in Fayette County, according to a news release.

The joining of Adena Family Medicine – Washington Court House and Adena Family and Internal Medicine – Fayette will bring together the skilled physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, and staff of both clinics, creating one team in a single location to meet all of the community’s family and internal medicine needs. The combined clinic will be under the banner of Adena Family and Internal Medicine – Fayette.

The two clinics will consolidate into offices located in Suite 230 of Medical Arts Building 2 on the campus of Adena Fayette Medical Center. There, residents of Fayette County and surrounding communities will find comprehensive primary care services covering every member of the family, regardless of age.

By combining the two care teams, patients will benefit from a more cohesive health care experience brought about through the availability of more providers together under one roof, improving access to care, expanded services, and easier scheduling, according to the release. The location also provides convenient access to the wide array of other services available across the hospital campus, should those services be needed.

“The change will not impact existing patient/provider relationships, meaning patients will still be able to see the same clinician they have come to know and trust with their care,” the release states.

To learn more about the team and services available at Adena Family and Internal Medicine – Fayette, visit Adena.org/fayette-family-care or call 740-333-3333 to make an appointment.