A GOOD program comes to MT Elementary

Ron Derry, of the Pataskala Lions Club, recently spoke to Miami Trace Elementary fourth grade students about anti-bullying, being good students, family members and citizens. Submitted photo

The Good Hope Lions Club recently sponsored the GOOD (Go On Or Defeated) Program for fourth grade students at Miami Trace Elementary School.

Lion Ron Derry, of the Pataskala Lions Club, travels the state of Ohio talking to students about anti-bullying, being good students, family members and citizens.

Derry is a former teacher and coach who suffered sudden blindness several years ago. When his wife, also a teacher, returned to teaching that fall, Derry decided instead of sitting on the sofa and feeling sorry for himself, he would make a difference in the lives of students.

As part of the program, teachers are given GOOD t-shirts to award to select students in their respective classes who have demonstrated ideals of the GOOD Program.

The Good Hope Lions are able to sponsor the GOOD Program and many other worthwhile projects from funds generated at the semi-annual pancake and sausage breakfast and the annual candy store.

The next pancake and sausage breakfast is Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Wayne Township Hall in Good Hope from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The candy store will open on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the same location as last year, the former Southern State Community College building on Leesburg Ave./US 62 across from Walmart at the rear of the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

Good Hope has also established a 501(c)3 Foundation allowing for tax deductible donations to the club. Tax deductible donations may be mailed to the Good Hope Lions Club, P.O. Box 622, Washington C.H., Ohio 43160. Checks must be made to the Ohio Lions Foundation with Good Hope in the memo line. The Ohio Lions Foundation will mail receipts to those making donations for tax purposes.