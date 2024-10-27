Miami Trace to play at St. Mary’s in playoffs

The Miami Trace Panthers football team is in the playoffs once again.

Miami Trace finished the regular season with a record of 7-3.

That earned the Panthers the No. 9 seed in Region 12, Division III.

The Panthers will travel to St. Mary’s, Ohio to take on the Memorial Roughriders on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

St. Mary’s is a public high school in Auglaize County. The county seat of Auglaize is Wapakoneta.

The Roughriders went 8-2 in the regular season.

Their two losses were to Defiance, 14-10 and then to Wapakoneta, 28-14.

Defiance went 6-4 and Wapakoneta finished 10-0.

The winner of the St. Mary’s – Miami Trace game will very likely have the challenge of playing the No. 1 seed in Region 12, Tippecanoe (10-0) on Nov. 8.

Region 12

16. Oxford Talawanda (3-7) at 1. Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-0)

15. Franklin (4-6) at 2. Wapakoneta (10-0)

14. Dayton Meadowdale (7-3) at 3. Bellbrook (9-1)

13. Hamilton Ross (4-6) at 4. London (10-0)

12. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (5-5) at 5. Bellefontaine (8-2)

11. Celina (6-4) at 6. Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (8-2)

10. Wilmington (6-4) at 7. Batavia (8-2)

9. Miami Trace (7-3) at 8. St. Marys Memorial (8-2)