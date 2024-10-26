Panthers score last, beat Blue Lions, 21-14 Panthers score last, beat Blue Lions, 21-14 Panthers score last, beat Blue Lions, 21-14 Panthers score last, beat Blue Lions, 21-14 Panthers score last, beat Blue Lions, 21-14 Panthers score last, beat Blue Lions, 21-14 Panthers score last, beat Blue Lions, 21-14 Panthers score last, beat Blue Lions, 21-14 Panthers score last, beat Blue Lions, 21-14 Panthers score last, beat Blue Lions, 21-14 Panthers score last, beat Blue Lions, 21-14 Panthers score last, beat Blue Lions, 21-14 Panthers score last, beat Blue Lions, 21-14 Panthers score last, beat Blue Lions, 21-14 Panthers score last, beat Blue Lions, 21-14 Panthers score last, beat Blue Lions, 21-14 Panthers score last, beat Blue Lions, 21-14

The Washington Blue Lions hosted the Miami Trace Panthers in the 56th meeting of the two schools in varsity football Friday, Oct. 25.

A large crowd converged on Gardner Park to witness the annual renewal of the rivalry.

As almost always seems to happen, the rains came on Friday night.

This time, the rain did not last all night, but subsided prior to kickoff. After a few moments of clearing, a rainbow arched over the sky.

Miami Trace led most of the way, playing tremendous defense, bending but not breaking to the Blue Lion offense.

Washington took a 14-13 lead with 3:44 to play in the game.

Miami Trace’s Austin Brown returned the ball to the MT 43-yard line and five plays later, the Panthers took the lead.

Miami Trace forced the Blue Lions to punt from their own 4-yard line.

Washington was forced to use its final two time outs as the Panthers took a knee twice and secured a 21-14 victory.

“Our defense couldn’t have played much better,” Miami Trace head coach Jerry Williams said. “That was a great game from them.

“I can honestly say that, I guess it took (Washington’s second score) in order for me to quit coaching not to lose, rather than coaching to win.

“I think that’s what we needed there in that two-minute offense there at the end,” Williams said “We took advantage of our athletes, that’s what we did.

“I made it too conservative, trying to control the ball,” Williams said. “It worked out.”

“First of all, I’m real proud of our kids’ effort,” Washington head coach David Everson said. “We talk about finding a way. That’s what they did. They didn’t quit all night. They found a way.

“You have to give Miami Trace credit, too” Everson said. “They played hard. That was a great high school football game with two rivals, kids playing their hearts out.

“We just had too many missed opportunities,” Everson said. “I think we forced three turnovers in the first half and we weren’t able to get any points of off (those).

“Then we do take the lead, but we leave a back out open a couple of times and that’s the final score,” Everson said. “I’m proud of these seniors for their leadership all year.

“We end up tied for second in the league and that’s quite an accomplishment after being 0-5,” Everson said. “More than that, I’m proud of our effort. The lessons learned in this season we’re just amazing and that’s the beauty of football. I’m proud of these kids.”

Washington finishes the 2024 season 3-7 overall, 3-2 in the FAC.

Miami Trace improves to 7-3 overall with a playoff game next Friday night. The Panthers finish the FAC schedule tied for second with the Blue Lions at 3-2.

Miami Trace had the ball first Friday night, but the initial possession ended up going back to Washington on downs at the Blue Lion 44-yard line.

Washington had to punt on its first series of the game.

Miami Trace started its second series at its own 20-yard line.

After a couple of first downs and then a couple of incomplete passes, Trey Robinette found Gaige Stuckey for a touchdown pass play covering 56 yards.

Levi Morrison’s kick was good, and the Panthers took a 7-0 lead with 5:01 to play in the first quarter.

Washington’s next series ended with another punt by Matthew Colflesh.

Miami Trace had the ball near midfield, but Robinette’s pass was intercepted by Colflesh as Washington took possession at their own 40-yard line.

The Blue Lions moved the ball down to the Miami Trace 28-yard line as the first quarter came to an end.

Washington was unable to achieve the first down on fourth and two and turned the ball over on downs.

Just a couple of plays later and Washington had another interception. This one was by Gabe Perez and it gave the Blue Lions back the ball at the Washington 47-yard line.

The Blue Lions moved the ball down to the Miami Trace 15-yard line, but could get no closer and again it was a turnover on downs.

There soon followed a long run by Miami Trace’s Julian Baker, a gain of 61 yards down to the Washington 17-yard line.

Miami Trace sustained its third turnover of the first half, a fumble that was recovered by Washington’s Kaden Craft at the 12-yard line.

That play came with 5:33 to play in the first half.

The Blue Lions converted back-to-back first downs on runs by Gavin Coffman and then Aden Osborne.

Washington got another first down near midfield.

However, this time it was Miami Trace’s Evan Mollett with an interception, thwarting Washington’s drive.

The Panthers took over at the Washington 47-yard line.

With time winding down late in the half, Julian Baker scored on a 10-yard run.

The kick went wide to the left and as Washington was moving the ball back out near midfield, the half ended with the Panthers holding a 13-0 lead.

After the halftime performance of both schools’ bands, the game resumed with the Blue Lions having the first offensive series.

Washington moved the ball from its own 43 to the Miami Trace 33, before turning it over on downs.

Miami Trace’s first series of the second half resulted in a punt by Robinette.

Osborne returned the ball to the Miami Trace 40-yard line with 7:16 to play in the third quarter.

Washington moved the ball down to the Miami Trace 24-yard line, needing four yards to retain possession.

Again Miami Trace’s defense, while bending, did not break and again the ball went over on downs to the Panthers.

First an illegal procedure penalty on Miami Trace, then, after a 1-yard gain, a sack by Washington’s Miguel Utrera put the Panthers in a third down at 22 situation.

Following an incomplete pass, the Panthers punted away.

Washington had the ball at its own 35 yard line.

The Blue Lions were advancing the ball once again and had moved it to the Miami Trace 36-yard line as the third quarter ended.

This turned out to be the time when the Blue Lions were finally able to make a breakthrough against the Panthers’ defense.

Washington faced a third and 19 at the Miami Trace 28.

Coffman connected with Osborn for a first down and goal to go at the 8-yard line.

Coffman ran it to the 6 and Andrew Young ran the ball to the 3.

From there it was Coffman with the 3-yard touchdown run.

Washington went for two and Coffman passed to Isaac Hood for the conversion, cutting the Miami Trace lead to 13-8 with 8:13 to play in the game.

The score gave a huge lift to the Blue Lions and ignited hopes of a comeback.

The Panthers had the ball at their own 33-yard line.

After a gain of four, there was a loss of eight and then a loss of 13 yards on a quarterback sack by Colflesh.

Miami Trace was looking at fourth down and 27 and punted away.

Osborne ran the ball out to the 46 of the Panthers.

After a two-yard loss, Young carried for a gain of 11. Hood picked up four yards and the first down.

A roughing the passer penalty was called against the Panthers, moving the ball to the Miami Trace 17-yard line.

From there, Coffman hit Colflesh in the back of the end zone, giving the Blue Lions a 14-13 lead with 3:44 left in the game.

After a time out by the Blue Lions, Washington went for two once again. This time the pass was incomplete.

Austin Brown returned the kick to the Miami Trace 43-yard line.

A pass to Brown gave Miami Trace the ball at the Washington 37-yard line.

Miami Trace was soon faced with a fourth down and 8 at the Washington 35-yard line with 2:50 remaining.

Robinette’s next play was a pass to Gaige Stuckey for a gain down to the 17.

On the next play, Robinette found Baker open and he hurdled a Washington defender on his way to the end zone. Baker powered his way in for the conversion and the Panthers were back in front, 21-14 with 2:17 to play.

Following the ensuing kickoff, the Blue Lions had the ball at their own 27-yard line.

There followed a Washington fumble and the ball went out of bounds, remaining with the Blue Lions.

However, it was now second down and 32 from the 8-yard line.

Back-to-back incomplete passes and a five-yard penalty had the Blue Lions in a fourth down and 37 scenario from their own 4-yard line.

Washington punted back to Miami Trace who had the ball at the Blue Lion 45-yard line.

A run by Baker was followed by Washington using its second time out.

Miami Trace had another run, this for a first down at the Washington 30. The Blue Lions called their final time out.

Robinette took a knee twice more to expend the final seconds and preserve for the Panthers the 21-14 victory.

The Panthers won the game against the Blue Lions last season, 21-14.

In other FAC games Friday, Jackson defeated Chillicothe, 43-14 to finish the FAC at 5-0. The Ironmen head into the playoffs with a record of 8-2.

Hillsboro beat McClain Friday night, 41-10.

The Indians end the year 4-6 overall, 2-3 in the FAC.

Chillicothe finishes 2-8 and tied for fourth place in the FAC with Hillsboro at 2-3.

The Tigers finish 1-9 overall, 1-4 in the FAC.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association will release the playoff pairings Sunday.