What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Carnegie Public Library Youth Services Manager Aaron Teter practices the ukulele with Ian. Submitted photo

You know that you can read ebooks and listen to audiobooks on Libby, but did you know that there are over 3,000 magazines available as well? You can find titles such as Country Living, Taste of Home, Real Simple, Time, Good Housekeeping, People, and more, plus you can sign up to be notified when new issues are published! Magazines are ready to checkout anytime with no hold lists, and can be kept for seven days. To use Libby, you can either download the app to your device, or visit libbyapp.com and sign in with your library card! We also have a selection of magazines on shelf to borrow at Carnegie Public Library.

For children and families: Join us for storytime! Preschool aged children and their siblings are invited to “Bonnie’s Books” in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Children will listen to a story, make a craft, play, and socialize. This program is held at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church. Then, each Thursday at 10:30 a.m., in the library meeting room, Miss Raina leads “Little Wigglers” storytime. This storytime is for our youngest patrons and includes music, rhyming, and reading and is designed for babies and toddlers ages birth to 3. And, on Fridays at 10:30 a.m., Mr. Aaron hosts Hello, Friends! This preschool storytime includes books, music, games, and more. For preschoolers ages 3 and up.

On Thursday, Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m. preschoolers and their families are invited to Trick or Treat Storytime! Come to our annual Halloween Storytime where we will sing spooky songs, read the dramatic and spooky book “Skeleton Hiccups,” and complete a spooky craft. The highlight of the event is always a trick-or-treat parade through the library, so wear your costume!

Homeschool Library Day takes place each Wednesday at 1 p.m. Meet each week for a different activity!

On Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m. is Teen Songwriting Workshop! Come join the music therapists from Central Ohio Music Therapy to learn how to create beats and add music to your favorite books and activities! Whether you’re into pop, hip hop, rock, or any other genre, this workshop is designed to guide you through the entire songwriting process—from beat-making to crafting meaningful lyrics. Get creative, experiment with your favorite sounds, and collaborate with other young songwriters in a fun, supportive environment. All skill levels are welcome! This program is made possible by the Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau.

All programs are free unless otherwise noted. Some programs require registration. For details about any of the fun programs, please visit us at the library or give us a call at 740-335-2540. Calendars and information are also available online at cplwcho.org and on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.