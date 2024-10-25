Dragons cap off seasons with State titles

GENEVA — The Fayette County Dragons had two teams compete at the Special Olympics Ohio Flag Football Championships on October 19 at Spire Academy.
Going for their sixth State Championship in a row, the Division 1 team took care of business. They defeated Westerville in the semi-finals 36-6 and the Columbus Comets 34-6 in the finals. The Dragons Division 1 team finished the season with an undefeated record.
The Division 6 team was on a mission to capture their first State Championship. In the semifinals they defeated Lake Special Olympics 30-12. In the finals, they took on Kent Special Olympics and came away with a 46-34 victory to secure their first State Championship, finishing the season undefeated.
Both Dragons teams will join forces and be in action on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Gardner Park to take on the local first responders team, ‘Guns and Hoses’. The start time for the game will be 6 p.m. This is a free event and concessions will be open. There also will be a 50/50 drawing. The community is invited to come out and support the teams.