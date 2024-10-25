Dragons cap off seasons with State titles

The Fayette County Dragons Division 1 flag football team captured their sixth straight State Championship at the Special Olympics Ohio Flag Football Championships at Spire Academy on Sat., Oct. 19, 2024. Courtesy photos The Fayette County Dragons Division 6 flag football team captured their first-ever State Championship at the Special Olympics Ohio Flag Football Championships at Spire Academy on Sat., Oct. 19, 2024. Courtesy photos

GENEVA — The Fayette County Dragons had two teams compete at the Special Olympics Ohio Flag Football Championships on October 19 at Spire Academy.

Going for their sixth State Championship in a row, the Division 1 team took care of business. They defeated Westerville in the semi-finals 36-6 and the Columbus Comets 34-6 in the finals. The Dragons Division 1 team finished the season with an undefeated record.

The Division 6 team was on a mission to capture their first State Championship. In the semifinals they defeated Lake Special Olympics 30-12. In the finals, they took on Kent Special Olympics and came away with a 46-34 victory to secure their first State Championship, finishing the season undefeated.

Both Dragons teams will join forces and be in action on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Gardner Park to take on the local first responders team, ‘Guns and Hoses’. The start time for the game will be 6 p.m. This is a free event and concessions will be open. There also will be a 50/50 drawing. The community is invited to come out and support the teams.