Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 1 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sloppy joe, tater tots, corn, shortbread crackers, fruit

TUESDAY

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, peas, roll, animal crackers, mixed fruit

WEDNESDAY

Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, fruit juice, fruit

THURSDAY

Coney dogs, french fries, baked beans, scooby snacks, fruit

FRIDAY

No menu listed

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 1 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m. Sole Solutions

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Cornhole

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

11 a.m. Halloween Party & Costume Contest

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch