Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 1 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sloppy joe, tater tots, corn, shortbread crackers, fruit
TUESDAY
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, peas, roll, animal crackers, mixed fruit
WEDNESDAY
Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, fruit juice, fruit
THURSDAY
Coney dogs, french fries, baked beans, scooby snacks, fruit
FRIDAY
No menu listed
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 1 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. Sole Solutions
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Cornhole
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
11 a.m. Halloween Party & Costume Contest
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch