Area Fall Sports Tournament Update

The following are the up-to-date tournament situations for boys and girls soccer and volleyball around the area:

Girls Soccer

In the DIII Southeast District, No. 1 seed Fairfield Union will play No. 2 seed Athens at Logan High School on Saturday at 4 p.m. for the District Championship.

In the DIV Southeast District, No. 1 seed Wheelersburg defeated No. 2 seed Alexander 6-0 in the District Championship. Wheelersburg will now play on Tuesday., Oct. 29 at Zane Trace High School against the winner of No. 1 seed Worthington Christian and No. 2 seed Columbus Academy from the Central District. The Central District Championship will be played on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Whitehall-Yearling High School.

In the DV Southeast District, Minford won the District Championship in the Southeast 2 bracket and Lynchburg-Clay won the District Championship in the Southeast 1 bracket. The two teams will now play each other on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at Chillicothe High School.

Boys Soccer

In the DIII Southeast District, No. 1 seed Marietta will play No. 2 seed Chillicothe on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Logan High School for a District Championship.

In the DIV Southeast District, No. 1 seed Wheelersburg will play No. 4 seed Zane Trace on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Jackson High School for the Southeast 1 District Championship.

Also in the DIV Southeast District, No. 2 seed Gallia Academy will play No. 6 seed Unioto on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Jackson High School for the Southeast 2 District Championship.

In the DV Southeast District, No. 2 seed South Webster will play No. 3 seed Lynchburg-Clay on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Zane Trace High School in the District Championship of the Southeast 1 bracket.

Also in the DV Southeast District, No. 1 seed Minford will play No. 5 seed North Adams at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Zane Trace High School in the District Championship of the Southeast 2 bracket.

Volleyball

In the DIII Southeast District, No. 1 seed Marietta will play at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Logan High School against the No. 1 seed from the East District, Dover.

In the DIV Southeast District, No. 1 seed Warren will play No. 2 seed Circleville on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Southeastern High School.

In the DV Southeast District, No. 3 seed Huntington will play No. 9 seed Zane Trace at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Waverly High School in the Southeast 1 District Championship.

Also in the DV Southeast District, No. 1 seed Wheelersburg will play No. 6 seed Fairland at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Waverly High School in the Southeast 2 District Championship.

Finally in the DV Southeast District, No. 2 seed Adena will play No. 5 seed New Lexington at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Waverly High School in the Southeast 3 District Championship.

In the DVI Southeast District, No. 2 seed Nelsonville-York will play No. 6 seed Leesburg Fairfield at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Wellston High School for the Southeast 1 District Championship.

Also in the DVI Southeast District, No. 1 seed South Webster will play No. 4 seed Chillicothe Southeastern at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Wellston High School for the Southeast 2 District Championship.

In the DVII Southeast District, No. 1 seed Portsmouth Notre Dame will play No. 4 seed Lathan Western at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Southeastern High School in the Southeast 1 District Championship.

Also in the DVII Southeast District, No. 2 seed Racine Southern will play No. 3 seed Reedsville Eastern at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Southeastern High School in the Southeast 2 District Championship.