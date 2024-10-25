A perfect treat for trick-or-treaters

Hello!

With Halloween around the corner and the anticipated trick-or-treaters, I got to thinking about a time when we made treats for them.

Popcorn balls were a famous treat for the little ghosts and goblins back in the day, so were rice Krispie treats. And when I was a kid out trick-or-treating, the popcorn balls and rice Krispie treats were anticipated staples of Halloween, oh, and not to forget about that famous candied apple. But of course, we also looked forward to the candy bars.

That all came to mind when I ran into this week’s recipe. It’s a Rice Krispy roll and I just imagined putting the little Halloween sprinkles on top of it.

This is just a fun treat. Irresistible and just makes me feel nostalgic. Hopefully it’s brought back memories of past Trick or Treating days for you too.

Krispy Treat Chocolate Roll Recipe

Ingredients

10-ounce bag mini marshmallows

¼ cup butter

¼ cup creamy peanut butter

6 cups crispy rice cereal

1 ½ cups Nutella

Instructions

1. Line a 15x10x1 inch baking pan with foil. Lightly spray with non-stick cooking spray.

2. In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt the marshmallows, butter, and peanut butter. Stir constantly until smooth.

3. Remove from heat and add the crispy rice cereal. Stir until evenly coated.

4. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Press it down evenly (spray your hands with non-stick cooking spray to prevent sticking).

5. Spread the Nutella over the cereal mixture. Leaving a 1-inch border around the edges.

6. Starting from the long side. Roll up the mixture jelly-roll style. Peeling away the foil as you go.

7. Wrap the roll in foil or plastic wrap. Refrigerate for about one hour until firm.

8. Slice into one-inch pieces and serve.

Enjoy!