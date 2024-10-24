Where to trick-or-treat in Fayette County

Halloween is just around the corner, and there are several events around Fayette County where children can get their hands on some sweet treats in exchange for wearing their favorite costume and uttering the words, “Trick or treat.”

This evening, the inaugural Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee will take place in the Washington High School cafeteria.

The Blue Lions are putting a fresh new spin on their Halloween celebrations. From 5:30-7 p.m., the Washington High School cafeteria will be transformed into a festive space for kids to showcase their creative costumes, enjoy sweet treats, and vote on their favorite pumpkin artwork.

On Saturday, Good Hope will have their annual trick or treat night in the community from 6-7:30 p.m.

Also on Saturday, Roller Haven’s Halloween Bash will take place from 7:30-11:30 p.m.

There will be costume contests, games, prizes, lots of fun and of course skating. Come dressed in costume and admission is $10. (No costume admission is $13).

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, Fayette County Family YMCA will hold its annual trunk or treat event from 6-8 p.m.

Finally, on Thursday, Oct. 31, Washington C.H., Jeffersonville and Milledgeville will hold their community trick or treat night from 6-8 p.m.