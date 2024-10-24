New oil change facility in the works

Intertek PSI Solutions provides construction testing. According to an employee who was on site Wednesday, they were boring eight holes doing soil testing on the vacant lot next to the Shell gas station on West Court Street for the future site of an oil change facility. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — The Economic Strategies and Cooperation meeting was held prior to the Washington Court House City Council meeting Wednesday evening.

City Economic Director Chelsie Baker reported 34 open projects within the city. The Manufacturing Day tour will take place on Monday, Oct. 28, and both local high schools will be participating. The tour begins at 9 a.m and the participating students will visit Hills Pet Nutrition, Fiber Tech, YUSA, and Wingate Packaging.

The purpose of this tour is to show students that they can work in this community, make good money, and stay in their hometown around family and friends.

For The Love of Western, the new store on South Main Street, received its business plaque. Small Business Saturday will be Nov. 30. Due to so many families traveling over a Thanksgiving holiday, the annual Christmas parade was moved a week to Dec. 8 so more people can prepare floats and attend.

In the business update section, the announcement of the new oil change facility to be built on the small lot to the right of the Kroger driveway entrance, next to the Shell gas station, has been staked off and soil samples were taken Wednesday by Intertek PSI Solutions. Intertek provides construction testing, geotechnical engineering and construction assurance for civil and commercial construction projects.

Baker said she spoke to Hadler Companies regarding the shopping center on Columbus Avenue and they are in discussions about tearing down the old Long John Silver’s building due to its deteriorated condition.

Finally, City Manager Joe Denen mentioned that the Rotary Club of Washington Court House is going to hold a tree decorating contest on the courthouse lawn this year. Trees will be purchased, placed on the lawn, and organizations or individuals can pay to sponsor and decorate a tree to raise money for charity. Electric will be provided.