City council honors Bick for her servanthood

Janet Bick, age 92, was honored at the Washington Court House City Council meeting Wednesday evening for her tireless contributions to the community. Front row (left to right): City Manager Joe Denen, Janet Bick, council chairman Dale Lynch. Back row (left to right): council members Caleb Johnson, Jim Blair, Steve Shiltz, Ted Hawk, Sylvia Call, and Jim Chrisman. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — The Washington Court House City Council met in regular session on Wednesday evening and honored Janet Bick for her contributions to the citizens of the community.

Janet (Clark) Bick was born in Adams County along with five siblings. She learned about hard work and service to others from her parents. She has lived a servant’s life for 92 years, according to Dale Lynch, council chairman, who read a proclamation in her honor.

The proclamation stated that Bick was a valued member of our community with a commitment to the advancement of the people of Washington Court House and Fayette County. She made a home and raised a family with her husband, Jim Bick, for 53 years. Bick cared for a veteran of World War II until his death at the age of 100. She delivered emergency medications to those in need and drove people to medical appointments.

Bick is known for her cooking, especially her homemade noodles, assisting people in need with groceries, painting and repairing broken items, said Lynch. Bick’s family now helps her to continue her legacy of servanthood.

The business of council proceeded with the approval of the prior meeting minutes, and the acceptance of the Service, Safety and Recreation Committee minutes from Oct. 9.

In the city manager’s report, City Manager Joe Denen suggested moving the council meeting to Monday, Nov. 25, due to the Thanksgiving holiday. A vote of council was taken and approved.

Denen said that due to the extreme drought in this area, the water supply would be nearing the 120 day supply level in early December if the area doesn’t get any substantial rainfall. He urged citizens to be cautious with water consumption, and the city will closely monitor the water levels from the wells into the reservoirs.

Denen thanked the Washington Fire Department for its open house. He reminded residents that Trick-or-Treat will be on Thursday, Oct. 31, and to please slow down on the roads for the safety of all walking door to door that night. Denen said to please be respectful of other people’s property, but have a good time with the kids.

The director of finance, Ron Sockman, said the city is in stable condition financially, and the city attorney had no report at the meeting.

In the taxpayer and resident input part of the meeting, Della Kesterke, of Farmington Lane, said she was glad to hear that the property at the end of Farmington Lane would be duplexes instead of apartments, but had questions for the city manager. She wanted to know if the extension of the street would still be necessary with the change in building plans and Denen said yes. She asked if new soil testing would be required due to the change from apartments to duplexes, and Denen replied no.

Hugh Barnhill, of Courtney Drive, spoke and said he was glad for the less noise-less traffic situation with the change of plans for the build on Farmington Lane. He thought the change in zoning that happened 24 years ago to R3 on this property was a mistake. He was concerned about a stable-build due to the compacting of the soil and possible settling of the land.

Barnhill went on to say that his Tri-County Trail group completed the sealing of the cracks and the smoothing out of the bike trail to Frankfort.

The last to speak was Rachael Johnson, who proposed a food pantry box that would be open after regular hours of facilities such as Second Chance Center of Hope, Hands of Christ Ministry, and the Rose Avenue and First Presbyterian Church food pantries. It could be used by people who don’t have transportation to these pantries during their regular open hours, Johnson said.

Johnson said that she spoke with director Chiquita Nash at Second Chance and they would be willing to provide the place for this food pantry outdoor box. A council member asked how this box would be monitored for things such as theft. Johnson said the box would be run on the honor system for the stocking and pickup of needed items. Council asked questions such as monitoring for expired or outdated items, and would the health department need to get involved. She said these are things she would have to check into. Council was in agreement that the concept was a good idea and she could continue to pursue her idea.

A September 2024 monthly report was given in written form stating police aid and incident reports of 865, traffic arrests of 57, criminal arrests of 44, vehicle accidents of 24, juveniles arrested of nine, and warning tickets issued at 37.

In the legislative portion of the meeting, the ordinance amending codified ordinance 156.113(E) political signs and posters was placed on third reading and then moved for passage. The vote passed.

The ordinance to rezone 726 Rawling St. from community facility to R2 (two-family residential) was placed on second reading.

The resolution authorizing the city manager to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement and/or Local Transportation Improvement Program(s) for the “Clinton and Market Street Improvements – Phase 2” was placed on second reading and then moved for adoption, which passed.

A resolution confirming the appointment of Lance Heath to the District 15 Public Works Integrating Committee was placed on second reading, moved for adoption, and passed.

A resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement regarding the city’s membership in the Ohio Health Care Consortium for health care insurance was placed on second reading, moved for adoption and passed.

In new legislation, a resolution to appoint Dana Goolsby to the Metropolitan Housing Authority to fill an unexpired term was placed on first reading. Goolsby is a municipal court employee.

A resolution to appoint Taylor Wilson to the Metropolitan Housing Authority to fill an unexpired term was placed on first reading. Wilson is also a municipal court employee.

In final remarks, council member Caleb Johnson, as an attorney, said he had been to Judge Lewis’ court in Xenia and it was mentioned that the bike paths in Fayette County were very impressive. Council member Jim Blair thanked the city workers at Eyman Park who found his phone after it was dropped during a dog-walking event. Council member Steve Shiltz said that he felt the city had accomplished a lot in the last four years with the progress being made and the current housing boom taking place.

Council member Sylvia Call said she was very glad Little Caesars Pizza was open and was able to take her children to participate in the grand opening. Council member Ted Hawk said it was nice to recognize Mrs. Bick for all her contributions. Council member Jim Chrisman thanked everyone for coming to the meeting.

Lynch said that as Nov. 5 (Election Day) approaches, he is asking all citizens to promptly remove all political signs from their property immediately after the election, and that he and many other citizens would greatly appreciate it. He praised the great compromise on the part of the Farmington Lane housing decision and Denen’s effort to affect this change for the good of many.

The council then went into executive session to discuss personnel matters regarding the evaluations of the city officials that were completed.