WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 23

Robert W. Kendrick, 63, 107 E. Circle Ave., expired registration.

Carolee Copley, 52, 624 4th St., OVI suspension.

Zachary J. Burgess, 35, at large, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor), vehicle trespass.

Oct. 22

Bradley A. Felger, 40, New Holland, inducing panic, soliciting (two counts).

Oct. 21

Devon J. Sydnor, 31, 415 Florence St., domestic violence.

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., disorderly.

Kenneth E. Upthegrove, 67, 1224 Storybrook Drive, expired registration.

Heather J. Penwell, 36, Mount Sterling, wrongful entrustment.

Juvenile, 15, Mount Sterling, no operator’s license, speeding.

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., stop sign violation.

Austin Mathias, 22, Ashville, Ohio, speed.

Oct. 20

Brooke R. Begley, 28, West Carrolton, obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).

Eduardo N. Gracion, 40, 561 Leesburg Ave., security suspension.

Jose Hernandez Abrra, 24, Columbus, no operator’s license, expired registration, fictitious plate.

Christopher Fuentes, 30, Baytown, Texas, no operator’s license.