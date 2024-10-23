Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Sept. 27 – 732 Yeoman St.

Received station tone for power lines down in the backyard of the listed address. Upon arrival, FD found the line to be a cable line, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office contacted the cable provider.

Sept. 27 – 710 W. Elm St.

Received call on station phone for live wires in the back yard of the listed address. Upon arrival, FD found the service line to the address had been pulled completely free of the pole behind the residence. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office contacted AES Ohio to report the issue.

Sept. 27 – 5 Sunny Dr.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a pole down. FD found a broken pole partially blocking a driveway and suspended by powerlines at the time of arrival. FD was unable to make contact with the occupant, deployed caution tape to create a safe area and requested AES to be dispatched.

Sept. 27 – 410 Gregg St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a tree down. FD found a large tree down and partially blocking the roadway at the time of arrival. FD requested the Washington C.H. Street Dept. to be dispatched.

Sept. 27 – 2431 Yeoman Road NW

Received call from homeowner reporting the transmission line to the house was still attached at both ends and across the roadway blocking both lanes of traffic, requesting the road to be blocked. FD found the power line down and still attached to both the pole and the house at the time of arrival. FD confirmed the main breaker had been shut off prior to arrival and found the neutral broker at the house. FD deployed traffic control devices to restrict traffic flow and requested AES to be dispatched.

Sept. 27 – 736 Washington Ave.

Received call from occupant reporting water coming from the electric panel. FD did not find any visible smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD was informed that AES had been contacted prior to FD arrival. FD confirmed with occupant there were no known electrical issues at the present time and shut off the main breaker on the panel box. AES arrived on scene and removed the meter.

Sept. 27 – Dayton Ave.

Received a call reporting a line down in the intersection. FD found a single power line partially in the intersection and attached at one end to the streetlight. FD removed the line and requested AES add the location to their list.

Sept. 27 – 3474 Bush Road NW

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a pole barn partially blown over. FD found a 30’ x 40’ metal building detached from its’ base, laying on its’ roof, blocking both lanes of the roadway and wedged against a power pole on the West side of the roadway at the time of arrival.

FD defensively positioned the apparatus to create a safe area and shut down Southbound traffic flow and noted the powerlines to the residence were broken off at the pole. FD confirmed there were no injuries, shut-off breakers inside the residence and notified other agencies. FD maintained control of the scene until turning control of the scene over to deputies from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Sept. 27 – US 35

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a transformer sparking. FD did not find any active sparking or arching at the time of arrival. FD investigation found four tripped fuses along the transmission line. Responding FD units requested AES to be advised of its’ finding.

Sept. 27 – 406 N. North St.

Received a report of a line down near the intersection. FD noted no power to the flashing light and found the transmission line to the traffic control device detached at the time of arrival. FD removed the line from the sidewalk and requested a crew to be dispatched to make repairs.

Sept. 27 – 740 Van Deman St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a power line down. FD found a downed line partially in the roadway at the time of arrival. FD investigation determined the line to be a telecommunications cable and removed it from the roadway.