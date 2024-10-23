Public hearing set for ‘data center’ zoning change proposal

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — At the Fayette County Commissioners meeting on Monday, a public hearing date was set for the zoning change regarding the addition of “data centers” to be a permitted use on industrial land.

The zoning change has been approved by the county zoning and planning commission and now will come before the commissioners for the final resolution on Nov. 12.

A Petition for Annexation covering 85.669 acres of land in Union Township to be annexed into the City of Washington Court House was presented to the commissioners for their approval.

By law, the property “shares a contiguous boundary with the City of Washington Court House for a continuous length of the perimeter and the annexation will not create an unincorporated area of the township that is completely surrounded by the territory.”

Jaret Bishop, of JLB1 Properties, wishes to annex this county property into the city for the purpose of building residential units to benefit the community. The land is located on State Route 41 across from the YMCA area.

In another matter, a representative of the State Treasurer’s office came to explain the “ABLE to Save Month,” which is a national campaign that shines a light on ABLE programs across the country and how they enhance financial independence for people living with disabilities. (Achieving a Better Life Experience Act = ABLE)

STABLE account programs are being offered to Ohioans to empower individuals with disabilities to save and invest for their future for financial independence.

A STABLE account is a specialized savings and investment account for people living with disabilities that allows them to save and invest money without losing eligibility for certain means-tested benefits, such as Medicaid and SSI (Social Securty Income).

To open a STABLE account (like a bank account) with the treasurer’s office, the first $25 put into the account when opened will be matched to give a boost toward growing their money.

For more information on the ABLE or STABLE programs, visit the treasurer’s website: www.tos.ohio.gov or www.stableaccount.com.