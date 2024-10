The pickleball court at Gardner Park is ready. The four-court tennis area is now two tennis courts and two pickleball courts. Caleb Bauman (left) and Shannon Sword (right), city workers, were removing the tape Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2024, from the painting of the courts. Due to weather temperatures, fast drying paint was used until next spring, according to Sword.

Gail Allen | R-H photo