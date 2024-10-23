Open house forum to be held regarding US 22/Jamison Road roundabout

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — According to the Fayette County Engineer’s Office, representatives from the Ohio Department of Transportation will be holding an open house forum regarding the roundabout build at US Route 22 and Jamison Road on Nov. 12. The meeting will be held at the Gathering Place Church, 240 Courthouse Parkway, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Being an open house type meeting, citizens are welcome to stop by anytime between 5 and 7 p.m to view exhibits, chat with ODOT members and make comments. No formal presentation will be given.

According to the letter and project handout available, ODOT feels that this intersection has demonstrated frequent and severe crashes with a high percentage of fatal (3.7%), injury crashes (33.3%), and angle crashes (77.8%), which is significantly higher than statewide averages. A safety study was completed and determined that a traffic signal is not warranted at this intersection. The study identified a single-lane roundabout as the safest solution.

The roundabout construction will include drainage improvements, new lighting, pavement markings and signs. All work is expected to occur within the existing right-of-way. No property acquisition is anticipated. A full closure of the intersection during a portion of construction is also expected. Access to nearby properties will be maintained.

Phase One will be detours for Jamison Road, US 22 traffic will be maintained as the outer roundabout work begins. Phase Two will have limited access for Jamison Road as the inner roundabout work continues. Phase Three will be the final paving and markings for the roundabout opening.

The project is tentatively scheduled to begin construction in the summer of 2025 and end in the fall of 2025. This measure is for the purpose of improving safety and traffic operation at this intersection and reduce traffic safety hazards.