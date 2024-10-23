New sign erected at Engineer’s Office

Jason Little stands in front of his new sign, designating him as the Fayette County Engineer, which was erected in front of the engineer’s office building on Robinson Road. The sign was built in-house by the engineer’s workers with the help of Tony’s Welding for the Fayette County-shaped name plate. It represents a bridge. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — The Fayette County Engineer’s Office has a new sign out front to designate its office on Robinson Road.

When Jason Little took over the engineer’s office following Steve Luebbe’s retirement, he needed a new sign to be the locator at his office and put his name out front. So his crew went to work.

His crews built concrete abutments designed to put a bridge across it.

The foreman, Alan Stanley, built the bridge out of steel that was in the work yard by welding pieces together.

Tony’s Welding and Fabrication cut out an emblem of the shape of Fayette County. Scott Cormany designed and laid out the lettering to fit on the county boundary shape. Tony’s Welding cut out the letters.

The steel nameplate was then attached to the bridge-shaped piece.

The parts were assembled and put into place on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The rocks underneath the sign were also collected from around the work yard behind the building.

Jason Little, P.E., P.S., county engineer, now has an in-house, home-built sign made especially for him, to save money. The old sign will be taken down and Little said he will probably make it into a flower box to brighten up the front of the building.

Little said, “ I am very proud of this new sign and the effort my crew put into constructing it for me.” He is especially happy that it looks like a bridge.