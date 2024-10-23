Heartwarming reunion: FRHS reunites missing dog with her family after being missing for 3 years

“Patty Mayonnaise” with Rafael Ayala. Not pictured is Rebecca Powers. Submitted photo

In a heartwarming turn of events, “Patty Mayonnaise,” a beloved dog missing for three years, has been joyfully reunited with her owner thanks to the kindness of a Good Samaritan and the efforts of the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS).

Patty was discovered roaming along a roadside in Fayette County and brought to the FRHS Animal Care and Adoption Center, where veterinary technician Danyel Honicker-Bageant scanned for a microchip and was able to contact her owner, who resides all the way in Indianapolis, Ind.

“I was excited when I reached Patty Mayonnaise’s owner and heard the shock and excitement,” said Honicker-Bageant.

The details of Patty’s journey to Ohio remain a mystery, but her incredible story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of microchipping pets. Microchips provide a permanent form of identification that help reunite lost animals with their families, no matter how far they may wander.

Microchips are small devices, roughly the size of a grain of rice, that are implanted just under the skin of pets. Each microchip contains a unique identification number that can be scanned by veterinarians or animal shelters. This number links to a database containing the pet’s information and owner’s contact details. Unlike collars, which can easily be lost or removed, microchips offer a reliable and secure method of identification.

FRHS encourages all pet owners to consider microchipping as a vital step in ensuring their furry companions can be quickly identified and returned home. It is an easy, safe, and affordable procedure that can make all the difference in a pet’s safe return.

“We have a Wellness Wednesday clinic each week from 10 a.m. to noon and invite pet owners to bring their dogs and cats to be microchipped. The cost is only $25,” said Brad Adams, FRHS chief humane agent and outreach director.

“After three long years apart, the reunion of Patty and her owner marks a joyful moment that highlights the unbreakable bond between pets and their families,” said Adams. “FRHS is thrilled to have played a role in this touching reunion and is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of microchipping.”

For more information about pet microchipping and how to support FRHS, please contact the Fayette Regional Humane Society. Their Animal Care and Adoption Center is located at 4 Commerical Ave. in Washington C.H. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or those interested may also call 740-335-8126.

About the Fayette Regional Humane Society:

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a nonprofit organization committed to championing the welfare of animals. Its core mission revolves around rescuing animals in distress, offering care for homeless pets, and advocating for the vital causes of adoption and spay/neuter initiatives. Operating within the Fayette County region, it extends its services to encompass spay/neuter procedures, support for community cats, adoption programs, basic medical assistance, and humane law enforcement efforts. To learn more about The Fayette Regional Humane Society and its ongoing endeavors, please visit fayetteregionalhumane.org.