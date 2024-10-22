Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Donald Torno, Youngstown, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Erick Piccirillo, San Tan Valley, Arizona, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Larissa Franklin, Mount Orab, Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Scott Bolender, Leesburg, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy Leisure, 414 E. Temple St., Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

David Vogti, Hillsboro, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joseph Schappacher, Clarksburg, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Michelle Kellough, 3410 Plano St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dakota Sevy, Greenfield, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Marcella Jones, 678 Robinson Road SE lot 78, Washington C.H., Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jess Weade, 663 Mount Olive Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ibrahim Nimo, Louisville, Kentucky, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher Lindsey, 92 Country Manor Dr. SE, Washington C.H., Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lillian Kachurchak, Grafton, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rosny Joanis, Clarksville, Tennessee, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sonia Lee, Wilmington, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Tanner Berkhemer, Pataskala, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Chance Parke, Hebron, Kentucky, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michelle Waggoner, 879 Lewis St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Angela Crooks, 828 Briar Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Richard Fularz Jr., Orwell, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Strawthard Ohlinger, Chillicothe, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jefry Maradiaga, Hamilton, Ohio, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher Senger, Galloway, Ohio, 76/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Heather Blake, 320 N. Hinde St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Laizon Rollins, Wilmington, Ohio, driving under suspension, fine $250, fined $250 and costs, show cause Jan. 31, 2025 at 10 a.m., pay fine in Sandusky, retake test.

Laizon Rollins, Wilmington, Ohio, 102/70 speed, fined $100 and costs.

Cortney Jones, Greenfield, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Lisa Manson, 112 E. Temple St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Braeden Bierman, Middletown, Ohio, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Darrell Brown, Fairfield, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Asher LeBeau, 10539 Post Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 64/45 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Paul Loftis, Greenfield, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

James Wiles, Cumming, Georgia, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bridget Shepherd, 1041 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.