Land Transfers

Recorded Sept. 3

Alexandria Smith to Ray Wallace IV, 1065 Lewis St., consideration amount $155,000.

Recorded Sept. 4

Raymond and Lenora Butcher to Brendon Ormes, 420 5th St., consideration amount $65,000.

Richard and Joda Fagan to Branen L Weade Properties LLC, 508 Fifth St., consideration amount $120,000.

Recorded Sept. 5

Charles, David, Loren, Elaine, Lloyd, Marsha and Carolyn Puckett and Venus Bermudo to Robert Pugh and Tita Depp, 2 Homestead Ct., consideration amount $190,000.

Fayette Stone to Trenton Watson, 1004 Lakeview Ave., consideration amount $72,500.

Larry and Patricia McConahay to Devan and Elissa Goen, 834 Broadway St., consideration amount $125,000.

Jimmy Bauman to Stephen Huffman, 321 Dice Dr., consideration amount $227,900.

Gregory Mish and Sharon White to Mitchell and Tennille Dingus, 10096 Rt 62 NE, consideration amount $229,900.

Adam and Stephanie Habig and Mark and Natasha Nuttbrock to Clinton Black, 611 Wilson St., consideration amount $22,000.

Zachary and Jessica Six to Jordan Loyo, 623 Rawling St., consideration amount $50,000.

Recorded Sept. 6

Peggy Parker to Charles Wolfe, 893 Aspen Dr., consideration amount $168,500.

Kristi Wolfe and Dale and Carol Huffman to Bryant Brothers Grain LLC, 1462 Rt 41 SW, consideration amount $180,000.

Joanne and Jeff Montgomery Trust to Summer Baker, 129 Eastview Road, consideration amount $120,000.

Recorded Sept. 9

Phyllis Kinnison to Brighter Opportunities LLC, 22 and 20 Maple St., consideration amount $99,700.

Recorded Sept. 10

Parker and Brittany Rarey tp Nathaniel Laytart and Hanna Smith, 523 E. Paint St., consideration amount $165,000.

OB Homes LLC to Thomas and Kimberly Jones, 2767 Rt 734, consideration amount $552,000.

Timberhaven LLC to Jessica Cox, 1330 Grace St., consideration amount $164,900.

Recorded Sept. 11

Ian, James and Laura Miller to Franklin Deskins, 129 N. Hinde St., consideration amount $63,500.

Bertha Lewis to Brian and Kelly Larrick, 6615 Greenfield Sabina Road, consideration amount $400,000.

Recorded Sept. 12

Patricia Kolesser to Jack and Betsy Anders, 3201 Washington-Waterloo Road, consideration amount $245,000.

Alley Rental Properties LLC to Ronald Grizzle, 251 Curtis St.,consideration amount $99,900.

Caden and Jenna Oboyle to Pareshkumar, Sonalben, Hasmukhbhai and Shobhanen Patel, 845 Aspen Dr., consideration amount $225,000.

Recorded Sept. 16

Terry and Pamela Feick to Michael Kline and Richard Vitale, 329-331 N. North St., consideration amount $284,900.

Larry and Barbara Massie to Lance Henkle, 734 S. Fayette St., consideration amount $24,000.

Brandon and Kasey Armstrong to Kyle and Tanya Jones, 5307 Rt 753 SE, consideration amount $415,000.

James and Sandra Clawson to Shelby Eidson, 30 Fent St., consideration amount $88,000.

Jeremy Bethel to Christopher Bateson, 3002 Snow Hill Road SW, consideration amount $100,000.

Lance Henkle to Lucas and Kortney Findley, 13692 Rt 41 NW, consideration amount $284,900.

Peggy Kimple to Tara Luckett, 329 E. Elm St., consideration amount $160,000.

Recorded Sept. 18

Christina Sweitzer to Chris and Deborah Lemley, 1.602 acres in Perry Twp., consideration amount $37,000.

Recorded Sept. 20

Richard Foose to Joe and Kelly Kimling, 304 Cloverleaf Ln., consideration amount $319,900.

Derek and Kierstin Pfeifer to James and Lisa Moriarty, 516 Waverly Ave., consideration amount $265,000.

Recorded Sept. 24

Greg and Jodi Bentley and Donna Guthrie to Justin and Cassie Roberts, 12838 Rt 41, consideration amount $221,000.

Recorded Sept. 25

Linda Landrum to JEL Legacy Investments LLC, 10003 Harrison Road NE, consideration amount $140,000.

Recorded Sept. 26

Eric and Janda Tattersall to Michael and Linda Verrilli, 9.464 acres in Green Twp., consideration amount $525,000.

DR Drake Enterprizes to FNB Holdings LLC, 216 W. Kennedy Ave., consideration amount $32,000.

Deds Properties LLC and PB Property Management LLC to Clinton Black, 312 and 316 E. Market St., consideration amount $90,000.

Anna Baird to Devin Madden, 744 Dayton Ave. NW, consideration amount $233,000.

Rodney McCarty to Real Estate Reborn LLC, 105 E. Concord Ln., consideration amount $90,000.

ADS Homes LLC to Jonathon and Sara Lipscombe, 1125 E. Paint St., consideration amount $175,500.

Jason and Denise Cummings to Donald Hesseling and Anna Moore, 137 McDowell St., consideration amount $206,000.

Tracy and Tami Rose to Brandon and Kasey Armstrong, 620 Burdick Dr., consideration amount $365,000.

Nicholas Radcliff to Kelly Taylor, 822 S. Main St., consideration amount $225,000.

Timothy, Rita, Larry, Travis and Katheryn Redman to Jackilyn Zickafoose, 806 Duke Plz., consideration amount $226,900.

Hay Holdings LLC to Austin and Haley Joesph, 4857 Dickey Road NE, consideration amount $295,000.

Delores Schneider to Troy Shiltz and Cassandra Oliver, 732 E. Paint St., consideration amount $90,000.

Lucille Wilson to David Schmelzer, 803 Clinton Ave., consideration amount $60,000.