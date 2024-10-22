Hummingbird clearwing moth featured on 2025 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp

Roger Friedman’s photo of a hummingbird clearwing moth will be featured on the 2025 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp. Submitted photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A colorful photograph of a hummingbird clearwing moth, an essential pollinator, will be featured on the 2025 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The winning photo was taken by Roger Friedman, of Westlake, Ohio. Friedman photographed the moth in northeast Ohio’s Lake County.

Friedman’s moth photo was chosen as the winner of the 16th-annual legacy stamp photo contest based on originality, composition, technical excellence, and overall beauty. The contest had 84 entries, and submissions were required to feature a pollinator. Brenda Traffis, of Painesville, earned second place and third place with images of a primrose moth and eastern tiger swallowtail.

A hummingbird clearwing moth (Hemaris thysbe) is an important pollinator of native Ohio plants. These moths can be seen from April to September in fields, gardens, meadows, and frequently visit bee balm flowers. Named for its resemblance to ruby-throated hummingbirds, this clear-winged pollinator is in the sphinx moth family.

Buying an Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp is a way for people to directly contribute to future management of Ohio’s wildlife. Purchase of the $15 stamp also includes a commemorative card and a sticker. Each year the stamp features a different species of Ohio’s diverse wildlife.

Supporters can purchase the 2025 legacy stamp, featuring the hummingbird clearwing moth, beginning March 1. The 2024 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp, which showcases a pair of cedar waxwings, is available now for purchase online through Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System, at any location that sells hunting or fishing licenses, and on the HuntFish OH mobile app. A mail-in form is also available at wildohio.gov.

All stamp proceeds go to wildlife conservation, with most benefitting species of greatest conservation need through the Wildlife Diversity Fund. This fund supports habitat restoration, wildlife and habitat research projects, creation of free wildlife educational materials, as well as efforts to restore and conserve endangered and threatened species. In addition, $1 from every stamp sold goes to the Southern Wings program, which protects the overwintering habitats of Neotropical migratory birds that pass through Ohio.

Ohio residents can anticipate entering the 17th-annual Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp Photo Contest next summer, with the winner featured on the 2026 legacy stamp. Shorebirds and wading birds are the subject of the next stamp.