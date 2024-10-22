Fayette Co. Family YMCA to host 16th-annual Turkey Trot Family Fun Race

Get ready to “Justify the Pie” at the Fayette County Family YMCA’s 16th-annual Turkey Trot Family Fun Run.

This year’s event is set for Thursday, Nov. 28, at 9 a.m. and is open to the public. Bring your friends and family, lace up your sneakers, and come dressed in your best Turkey Day costume. Come on out to the Fayette County Family YMCA and get in a quick run/walk in with all kinds of great prizes available.

Whether you’re an avid runner or just looking for a fun way to stay active, the Fayette County Family YMCA Turkey Trot is open to all ages and fitness levels. It’s a great opportunity to be physically active while celebrating with the community. Plus, it’s the perfect way to kick off your holiday festivities on a healthy note.

Event Details:

· Date: Thursday, Nov. 28

· Cost: $10 per person

· Time: Starts at 9 a.m. – Prizes at 10 a.m.

· Location: Fayette County Family YMCA (can run/walk at the reservoir of inside the Y)

· Registration: Register at the Fayette County Family YMCA Member Services Desk or call 740-335-0477 option 5. Must register by Nov. 11 to be guaranteed a t-shirt.

Don’t miss out on this annual tradition that’s fun for the whole family! Come Justify the Pie before you gobble!