WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Oct. 20

Trespassing: At 2:50 a.m., officers responded to 329 E. East St. in reference to a trespassing complaint. The victim reported that an unknown female entered his residence through an unlocked door. The female went to the refrigerator and began looking for food. The female then departed the house and was later located by officers. During the investigation, the female was positively identified by the witnesses and was arrested. Brooke R. Begley was arrested and charged with trespassing.

Oct. 19

Assault: At 5:09 a.m., officers responded to 409 6th St. in reference to an assault. During the investigation, officers spoke with both parties involved. Both parties made allegations against the other of an assault. A report was taken and both parties were referred to the city solicitor for filing charges.

Oct. 17

Disturbance: At 1:28 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance complaint at 310 5th St. After arriving, two subjects were found to be intoxicated and creating a disturbance. Both subjects were ordered to cease and desist their disorderly behavior. The male failed to case and was arrested. During the arrest, the female interfered with the arrest and was also arrested. The male failed to comply with orders during his arrest. Dennis Potts and Katrina Upthegrove were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Oct. 14

Protection Order Violation: At 10:38 a.m., officers responded to the Mobil Gas Station in reference to a protection order violation. After speaking with the victim, they were referred to the city solicitor for the filing of charges.

Telecommunication Harassment: At 6:57 p.m., officers spoke with a Peddicord Avenue female in reference to multiple calls and texts that she is receiving. A report was completed and the victim was referred to the city solicitor for the filing of charges.