WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 20

Brooke R. Begley, 28, Carrollton, Ohio, trespassing (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Justin Templin, 39, 812 Peddicord Ave., physical control (first-degree misdemeanor), open container (minor misdemeanor).

Oct. 19

Carl P. Self, 68, 4913 State Route 62 SW, stop sign violation.

Steven J. Garufi, 42, 445 W. Circle Ave., county warrant.

Dwight J. Wilt, 50, Chillicothe, speeding.

Juvenile, 13, Washington C.H., unruly.

Oct. 18

Karen S. Jones, 30, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Zachary T. Whiteside, 30, Wilmington, speed.

Robert G. Heath, 45, 3887 Old US 35, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Juvenile, 12, Washington C.H., unruly.

Maxsimo Salazar, 49, Bloomfield, speed.

Jarea E. Wilson, 27, 1106 Solid Rock Blvd. Apt. 4, driving under suspension.

Randy Oberding, 37, 914 N. North St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Oct. 17

Juvenile, 14, Washington C.H., assault (first-degree misdemeanor).