Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Sept. 27 – 510 High St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a tree down across the roadway. FD found a large tree down across the roadway blocking both lanes of travel with multiple lines running through it and noted multiple other power/transmission lines twisted together at the time of arrival. FD deployed caution tape to create a safe area, requested the WCH street department to be dispatched to deploy barricades and requested AES to be dispatched to clear the powerlines.

Sept. 27 – 1529 S. Fayette St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a powerline down across the roadway. FD found a line down across both lanes of traffic and still attached to both the pole and business at the time of arrival. FD defensively positioned the apparatus to create a safe area and control traffic. FD investigation determined the line to be a telecommunication line. FD cut the line where it was damaged and removed it from the roadway.

Sept. 27 – 624 E. Paint St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting wires down in the alley. FD found a low-hanging telecommunication line still attached at both ends at the time of arrival.

Sept. 27 – 5675 US 62

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a power line down across both lanes. FD requested mutual aid to first respond and secure the incident scene. FD found the line down across both lanes of travel and still connected to the poles at both ends at the time of arrival. FD requested AES to be dispatched, assumed control of the scene and released its’ mutual aid response. FD maintained a safe area and traffic control measures. Control of the scene was turned over to a crew from AES.

Sept. 27 – 812 S. Main St.

Received call reporting a tree with wires down in the roadway, FD found a large limb with telecommunication lines down in the on-street vehicle parking area at the time of arrival. FD used caution tape to establish a safe area and requested other agencies to be dispatched.

Sept. 27 – Madison Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a tree with wires down. FD investigation was unable to locate any downed tree and/or powerlines at the dispatched address or within the immediate area.

Sept. 27 – 524 E. Elm St.

Received call from occupant reporting a power outage with all smoke detector alarming. FD did not find any visible smoke or fire at the time of arrival. Occupant stated the detectors would not reset and the batteries were removed prior to FD arrival. FD investigation utilized thermal imaging cameras and did not find any problems. FD systematically reinstalled the batteries, checking each unit for proper operation. FD did find one unit not functioning properly. FD advised the occupant to replace the unit.

Sept. 27 – 141 Eastview Road

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting arching power lines. Inclement Weather Response: FD evaluation of hazard and requested AES to be dispatched to clear the power lines.

Sept. 27 – 1215 Gregg St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a power outage with an individual stuck in the elevator. FD isolated the power supply at the emergency stop in the elevator shaft on the first floor and shut-off the main disconnect in the mechanical room. FD determined the elevator was stuck between the second and third floors. FD unlocked the elevator door and accessed the elevator from the third floor. FD assisted in removing the individual in distress and requested Fayette County EMS to be dispatched to evaluate the individual. FD provided BLS care and transferred patient care to units from Fayette County EMS. FD restored the power supplies to their on positions.

Sept. 27 – 829 Dayton Ave. NW

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting a first response for Fayette County EMS. FD provided equipment, manpower and BLS care. Patient care was transferred to units from Fayette County EMS.

Sept. 26 – 314 E. Court St.

FD was requested for a burning smell inside the business. On arrival, FD checked the building with a thermal imaging camera. The thermal imager located an overheated light fixture. FD checked the area surrounding the light and no signs of fire were present. FD turned off the power to the lights in the room and ventilated the structure. FD cleared the scene.