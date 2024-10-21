Good Hope Lions announce new public park in the Village of Good Hope

Several members of the Good Hope Lions Club at the site of the new public park in the Village of Good Hope. Submitted photo

The Good Hope Lions Club has announced the creation of a public park in the Village of Good Hope. The park is part of the former Wayne Township School lot.

Owners Ron and Debbie Weade are providing the area where the Lions Club can install a children’s jungle gym and play area, space for a basketball or pickleball court, and other space for the general public to enjoy.

The Good Hope Lions also announce the creation of a 501(c)3 Foundation enabling businesses, corporations and individuals to make tax deductible donations to the club.

Those funds will then be used to further the club’s efforts in supporting many local, state and worldwide efforts aligned with Lions Clubs International.

Tax deductible donations may be sent to:

Good Hope Lions

P.O. Box 622

Washington C.H., Ohio 43160

Checks should be made out to:

The Ohio Lions Foundation with Good Hope Lions in the memo line.

Ohio Lions Foundation will deposit those donations into an account for the Good Hope club and distribute them back to Good Hope upon request.

The Ohio Lions Foundation will supply tax deductible statements to each entity or person making donations.