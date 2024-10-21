Community Calendar

The following local meetings and events are scheduled. Much of this calendar is courtesy of Fayette County Travel & Tourism:

Treats & Treasures at the Mall – Oct. 22

Mark your calendars for a spooktacular time at Destination Outlets. Bring your little ghouls and goblins to “Treats and Treasures” where they’ll collect goodies and treasures as they go store-to-store. What to Expect: -Trick-or-Treating throughout the mall -Exciting treasures at every stop -Pumpkin Painting -Balloon artist -Safe and family-friendly fun -Come in costume and snap photos at Destination Outlets. -A Chinese auction you can participate in with a purchase of $25 at any store during Trick or Treat Don’t miss out on this fang-tastic event! The event will run from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Trick or Treat at Court House Manor – Oct. 23

Join Court House Manor for Trick or Treat! Enjoy chili and buy raffle tickets for great baskets! Then, cross the street to Glenn Avenue and go to the Trunk or Treat at Carriage Court. The event will run from 6-8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Carriage Court – Oct. 23

Guests are encouraged to put on their costumes and head to Carriage Court for a fun event that is free to the public. The event will run from 6-8 p.m. There will be candy, hot dogs and popcorn for all to enjoy.

Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee – Oct. 24

The Blue Lions are putting a fresh new spin on their Halloween celebrations. On Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5:30-7 p.m., the Washington High School cafeteria will be transformed into a festive space for kids to showcase their creative costumes, enjoy sweet treats, and vote on their favorite pumpkin artwork. They need your help to make this event a success. If your business or organization would like to join them for a fun opportunity to engage with the community this fall, contact the school social worker, Bailey Huff, at [email protected] or call 740-335-1810 to get involved!

Cooking and Nutrition Classes – Oct. 25

Join the Fayette County Family YMCA for their upcoming Cooking and Nutrition Classes with OSU Fayette Extension! These classes are free and open to the public, so bring your friends and family for some delicious learning. The event will run from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Good Hope Trick or Treat – Oct. 26

Join Good Hope for their annual Trick or Treat night from 6-7:30 p.m.

Roller Haven’s Halloween Bash – Oct. 26

Join Roller Haven for their Halloween Bash! Costume contests, games, prizes, lots of fun and of course skating. Come dressed in costume and admission is $10. (No costume admission is $13). The event will run from 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Fairview Cemetery Cleanup – Oct. 29

Jefferson Township Trustees have announced that all grave decorations must be removed from Fairview Cemetery prior to Oct. 29. There will be a dumpster available to dispose of decorations from Oct. 25-28. There should be no rocks around the monument, no glass and no shepherd hooks. All decorations remaining after that date will be removed by Jefferson Township personnel.

Trunk or Treat – Oct. 29

Trunk or Treat at the Fayette County Family YMCA. The event will run from 6-8 p.m.

WCH Trick or Treat – Oct. 31

Join Washington C.H. for Trick or Treat night from 6-8 p.m.

Beggars Night in Jeffersonville – Oct. 31

Join Jeffersonville for Trick or Treat night from 6-8 p.m.

Harvest Dinner – Nov. 5

Bloomingburg Methodist Church will be holding a drive thru harvest dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 3-7 p.m. at the Paint Township building across from Bloomingburg Methodist Church. The meal will consist of chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and desserts. The cost is $10. The event is sponsored by the Bloomingburg Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge.

Good Hope Lions Semi-Annual Pancake & Sausage Breakfast – Nov. 9

This event will take place at the Wayne Township Hall in Good Hope, and will run from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.