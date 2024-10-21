Addyson Butts named District volleyball Player of the Year

The volleyball coaches from District 14 have voted for the All-District teams for the 2024 season.

In the combined Division III and IV team, Miami Trace senior Addyson Butts was named Player of the Year.

Miami Trace sophomore Kylie Yeazel was named First Team, All-District.

Washington High School senior Maggi Wall was named Honorable Mention, All-District.

Doug Mace, head coach of Miami Trace, was named the Division III and IV Coach of the Year.

Completeing the First Team, in Divisions III and IV: Christian Thompson, senior, Fairfield Union; Evelyn Hamman, sophomore, Chillicothe; Ally Thornsley, sophomore, Circleville; Claire King, junior, Logan Elm.

Second Team, All-District: Alli Park, senior, Unioto; Grace Townsend, senior, Chillicothe; Sidney Johnson, junior, Waverly; Molly Brown, junior, Fairfield Union; Samantha Tipton, senior, Hillsboro; Drew Hoskins, junior, Circleville.

Completing the Honorable Mention, All-District team: Miranda McCoy, senior, Chillicothe; Kyra Stulley, senior, Unioto; Alexa West, senior, Unioto; Tylee Davis, sophomore, Hillsboro; Kylea Toney, senior, McClain.