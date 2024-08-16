What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Librarian and certified yoga instructor, Averie, poses with a student at Carnegie Library’s Cat Yoga and Boba Tea program at Kitty’s Catfe. Submitted photos The Ohio Hyzer Society taught Disc Golf 101 this summer. Bog Girl Summer 2024: Wildflowers was held at the Shaw Wetland and featured yoga, plant and flower identification, photography tips, and more. A group made beautiful flower arrangements with flowers and instruction from Brooke from Bellafield Flowers.

Summer reading fun at Carnegie Public Library is for everyone! Our 2024 Summer Reading Program: “Adventure Begins at your Library” offered many opportunities for teens and adults to engage with the library. In the adult department, we created book displays of titles meant to ignite the adventurous readers in all of us.

In total, 19 teens and 119 adults registered for the Summer Reading Challenge on Beanstack, reading a total of 807 books. Teens and adults were challenged to earn five digital badges through a combination of reading books, writing book reviews, and attending library programs. We set a community reading goal this summer of 3,000 books, which we surpassed having now read 5,228 total books. We have since upped the goal to 7,000 books read by the end of the year! Keep up the good work, readers!

Participants in the Summer Reading Program were entered into drawings to win prizes each week. In total, we had eight teen and eight adult winners. At the end of the summer, those who completed the challenge were entered into a grand prize drawing to win a Fitbit and a bike. Teen Cassy K won a new bike, and adult Katelyn H won a new Fitbit! Both prizes came courtesy of Adena Health System.

We held a total of 19 programs with a combined attendance of 87 teens and adults!

Our first major program of the summer was “Finding Bigfoot,” an exciting, informational talk presented by Dusty Ruth, a researcher for the Big Foot Field Researchers Organization, who has conducted numerous expeditions in his quest to learn more about this mysterious creature. Dusty explained where he and his team travel and what methods, tools, and resources they use to track Bigfoot.

In June, Brooke from Bellafield Flowers led a workshop showing us how to create beautiful arrangements with flowers from her farm! Participants got to take home their arrangements to enjoy. Also in June, more than 20 women joined at Shaw Wetland for Bog Girl 2024: Wildflowers! Presentations and activities included yoga and meditation, plant and flower identification, photography tips, natural insect repellent, and flower crown making.

Other library events included Crochet for Adults, Bring Your Own Book Club, and Crafternoon, which are held each month all year long!

For teens, we held Cat Yoga and Boba Tea at Kitty’s Catfe, where participants enjoyed some yoga followed by a boba tea tasting. Disc Golf 101 provided an opportunity for teens to learn the basics of disc golf from the Ohio Hyzer Society! Finally, at Level Up Your Ramen, Sarah Sowell of the Ohio State Extension Office showed us how to take ordinary ramen to a new level with simple tips and tricks for an even more delicious meal.

Thank you to our community for a great summer! Another huge thank you to our sponsors and presenters, who help make our Summer Reading Program educational and enjoyable.